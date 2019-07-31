New brewery, retail hub to open in renovated warehouse near uptown Charlotte

Pop-up brewery Petty Thieves Brewing is opening a permanent taproom and brewery later this year in The Shop, a 40,000-square-foot warehouse being renovated for mixed retail and office.

The North End area brewery will have 2,500 square feet of indoor seating and a 3,000-square-foot outdoor patio with an unobstructed view of the uptown skyline and a food truck pad to host a rotation of meal options for brewery visitors.

Courtesy of Ascent Real Estate Capital<br>Construction is underway on The Shop, which will house Petty Thieves Brewing.

Beer lovers can expect to see a wide variety of standard options and creative experimental beers from Petty Thieves.

“We plan to approach making beer in the brewery in the same way we approach homebrewing,which is nearly the entire spectrum of styles, colors, flavors, ingredients, so it’ll be a good blend of some of the standards, playing a little bit with sours and doing some weird stuff, too,” Petty Thieves owner Ted Rosenau said.

Petty Thieves was founded when Rosenau fell in love with homebrewing about 16 years ago, and has gained notoriety around Charlotte by hosting pop-up events at Goodyear Arts and other venues. Rosenau has spent the past few years searching for the perfect spot for a permanent location for Petty Thieves and was drawn to the historic nature of The Shop.

“I’ve been in Charlotte since 1990, and it’s been really cool to see Charlotte change over the years in some ways,” Rosenau said. “But what we lose at the expense of growing is kind of sad, and we need to protect the old that we still have.”

“What drew us to the location at Graham was the intention. They were going to dust off the building, not make a lot of changes, take the bones and create something new out of it but leaving the authentic old feel. That’s the direction that we want to be. The old gritty Charlotte that should be getting more attention than it’s getting because that is the Charlotte that a lot of us love.”

Developers Ascent Real Estate Capital and Tribek Properties have worked to maintain the historic integrity of the old buildings. “These are 1950’s blue collar older industrial warehouse buildings — you’re really going to get that vibe,” Ascent Real Estate Capital partner Mark Ethridge said. “That’s the aesthetic we’re striving for with the redevelopment.”

The Shop will feature high-barrel vaulted wood ceilings, masonry walls and concrete slab floors in the style of the original building. Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of the summer, with tenants moving in this fall and winter.

1100 N. Graham St.



@pettythievesbrewing