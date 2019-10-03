This fall: Ice skate to an Airstream bar, wander a trail of lights at Whitewater Center

Courtesy of Whitewater Center

This November, the U.S. National Whitewater Center will be transforming its Upper Pond into a winter wonderland, featuring an ice skating rink, a custom sensory lighting installation and two dining experiences.

The estimated 17,000-square-foot ice rink includes a 600-foot ice trail along the perimeter of the Upper Pond and an activity zone where guests can participate in winter sports.

A decade in the making, Charlotte artist Meredith Connelly’s illuminated installation Lights is a half-mile forest trail of honeycombs, vines, crystals and other natural fixtures. The approachable sensory experience has been featured in several museums and exhibits. Connelly has created a custom installation for Whitewater.

“Whitewater’s goal is to promote the active lifestyle, and both Ice Skating and Lights will be a great new way to facilitate engagement,” said Jesse Hyde, the USNWC director of marketing and strategy.

In addition to ice skating and the Lights installation, guests can enjoy food and beverages at the skate-up on-ice Airstream bar, which will offer hot chocolate, coffee and beer. The Raft Pavilion will be transformed into a beer garden, complete with a fire pit, indoor heating and panoramic views of skating.

“We are most excited about having another experience that helps people get outside and moving during the fall and winter,” Hyde said.

Experiences can be accessed with an Annual Pass, Day Pass or Single Activity Pass, starting at $20. All passes include skate rental in addition to activity access.