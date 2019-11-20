How these 5 black-owned businesses got their start in Charlotte

Veltree started out as a takeout-only business and grew into a sit-down restaurant. Courtesy of Veltree

The cost of starting a small business can be steep: You might have to deal with unexpected operating fees, legal fees or permits, and you might need a loan to help you open your brick-and-mortar location.

Your taxes change, you have labor costs and suddenly you’re shelling out cash for minute items like paper clips and pens. It all adds up.

Then there’s the career cost, which can be equally as risky. For a while, you might work two jobs, keeping your passion afloat with a career you’re far less passionate about.

Even when you do become a full-time business owner, you’ll still work around the clock, networking and marketing your business.

For black business owners, both of these factors can be amplified by the fact that resources — space, funding and mentorship — are sometimes hard to find.

It’s safe to say black business owners don’t always get a fair shot in being tapped for projects or initiatives that would help them grow.

‘Where can we create a respository?’

On a local level, the directory for the Charlotte Black Chamber of Commerce receives about 15,000 page views a day. Shanté Williams, chairperson of the CBCC board of directors, told CharlotteFive in March that this is proof positive the Queen City wants to engage with black-owned businesses. “The first thing we’re always trying to tackle is awareness,” she said. “Where can we create a repository so people can find them easily?”

Earlier this year, we published a list of 31 black-owned businesses in Charlotte. Today, we take a closer look at five.

Each of these five business owners knows what cost looked like for them — and found ways to overcome it. Some opted out of finding a brick-and-mortar space in favor of a shared or mobile option, and others waited to open a business until they were sure they had their financial footing. Veltree, a vegan restaurant, started as takeout-only and is now a sit-down establishment looking for a second spot.

Starting a business is the definition of “playing the long game,” but these entrepreneurs say it’s worth it. Here’s how and why they got started and the difficulties they’ve faced along the way.

116 W. 4th St.

Sheena Pickett turned to an underserved market — men’s cosmetology — as she was looking to create a business with stability. Courtesy of AlphaMale Nail Care

When High Point native Sheena Pickett got laid off from her traditional 9-to-5 job, she started looking for something that could put her math degree to work while still offering her job security. “I’d heard cosmetology was a recession-proof industry, but I didn’t really want to do the Cardi B nails,” she said. So, in February 2013, she went back to school, this time focusing on what is still a very under-the-radar market: men.

“I knew men enjoyed getting manicures and pedicures, but they didn’t want to go to a traditional nail salon. So I started this boutique ‘man cave.’” That man cave is called AlphaMale Nail Care, and it’s located inside men’s clothing boutique House of LeMond in uptown. Pickett offers spa care packages that range from express offerings (standard nail and skin upkeep for hands and feet) to sports pedicures and a groom’s package, which includes a table massage.

“I knew men enjoyed getting manicures and pedicures, but they didn’t want to go to a traditional nail salon. So I started this boutique ‘man cave,’” AlphaMale Nail Care owner Sheena Pickett said. Courtesy of AlphaMale Nail Care

Getting things going has been difficult, she said. When she first got started, she spent a lot of time Googling information and talking to other entrepreneurs about their business models. She’s been focusing on getting herself into more male-dominated spaces for events, such as barber shops and cigar shops.

Overall, Pickett said she is happy to see that the grooming industry is starting to shift in her favor. “It’s about getting men to change their mindset,” she said. “The industry is changing. Men are into beard oils now. There’s an industry that is starting to tailor to men, which is great for me.”

224 E. 7th St.

As any entrepreneur will tell you, starting your own business isn’t always what you expect. Janelle Doyle never thought she’d be popping popcorn. “My husband and I were going to start a food truck, but the cost was too much,” she said. “I saw a Facebook ad that said the best way to get into the industry is through popcorn, and we started watching videos about how to do it.”

Doyle, then a sales analyst for Wells Fargo, and her chef husband, Desmen, bought a machine and started experimenting with flavors — classics such as Chicago’s cheesy caramel and off-the-wall editions including fried chicken and cookies and cream. Doyle sold the goods at festivals and events, but her winning location was 7th Street Public Market, where she landed a permanent indoor space after about three months of selling from a stall outdoors.

You can’t escape through the market’s doors without stopping to sample the vendor’s latest concoction. (They rotate through more than 65 flavors, and almost every kid wants to know what cotton candy tastes like.) Doyle also sells fruit waters, a mixture of pressed fresh fruit and sugar water, to offset the salt-heavy snack; you can get free refills as long as you’re in the market.

As for entrepreneurship, Doyle is happy she left her banking job to create something of her own. “I wanted to have a legacy, something to leave my young son,” she said.

1720 Pegram St.

Queens Coffee Bar owner Raina Purvis Alex Cason

When she was a realtor, Raina Purvis thought she knew everything about the Queen City, including its people and places. Then she opened a coffee shop. “You feel like you know people, but being in this place, we’ve met so many amazing people here,” she said. “I feel like I didn’t know Charlotte at all.”

Open since March, Queens Coffee Bar is housed in a former barber shop on Pegram Street in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood. You can spot it by its electric blue brick facade. Purvis opened the shop because she said she realized how popular the area was becoming and wanted to strike out on her own. She didn’t know how a thing about making coffee at the time — just how to drink it, of course — but she hired a knowledgeable staff and got herself up to speed.

What’s important to her is that locals feel a sense of community in her newfound space. “Regulars like to says it’s ‘Cheers’ because everyone knows their name,” she said, adding that they host events such as wine and coffee tastings and adult game nights to bring people together. The most popular so far has been the ladies open mic night, which takes place on the third Friday of each month.

As for food and drink, Purvis recommends the quiche, made with spinach, mushroom and feta, and a mimosa. Other popular options are the Green Goddess smoothie and the pastries. “Everyone loves the lemon pound cake,” she said.

7945 N. Tryon St., Suite 110

The longer you spend scrolling through Veltree’s Instagram, the more likely you will be to cancel your Postmates order and drive to North Tryon Street, where the restaurant plates a rotating menu of vegan (yes, vegan) soul food. “We sell out almost every day,” said Treona Kelty-Jacobs, who owns Veltree with her wife, Chef Velvet Jacobs.

Originally from Washington, D.C., the couple met at Jacobs’ vegan soul food restaurant in Maryland and together led youth-focused nonprofit work in the community until they moved to Charlotte in December 2017. They opened Veltree just shy of a year later, this past September.

Since then, they’ve slowly been converting meat eaters into vegan food lovers. “The majority of our customers are not vegan,” Kelty-Jacobs said. “They just like the food.”

Dishes such as “Salisbury steak” and “chicken drumsticks” are made out of grains or tofu, then enhanced with Jacobs’ special seasoning. Kelty-Jacobs said they pride themselves on freshness — it’s an anti-microwave establishment — and warmth of welcome, which stays true to the spirit of soul food. “No matter what color you are, you become family when you walk in the door,” she said.

Location varies

What the Fries is one of the city’s most popular food trucks, and the reason why isn’t hard to understand: Fries are really good. They’re even better with other really good things piled on top, like shrimp, steak and Yumm Yumm sauce.

Founded in 2015 by Johnson & Wales classmates Jamie Barnes and Gregory Williams, the gourmet fry paradise hosted catering and pop-up events around town before eventually hitting the road. They attempted to get on Food Network’s “Great Food Truck Race” and didn’t quite make the cut. But that didn’t keep them from taking over their hometown. Although they also serve burgers and tater tots, “We can do the most with fries,” Barnes said.

Together, Barnes and Williams bring a variety of culinary backgrounds — casual, Mediterranean, fine dining. Barnes said they try to use everything they’ve learned to innovate. That’s how they ended up with fan favorite Steak & Shrimp Hibachi Fries, and regular dips, including Sriracha ketchup.

“A lot of it’s on a whim,” Williams said. “We run a special somewhere and see what happens.” Some work — such as fried pork ribs with kiwi barbecue sauce, and housemade pickles and onions— and some don’t, but that’s what makes it fun.

Beyond What the Fries, you’ll also find this crew heavily involved Soul Food Sessions, the pop-up dinner featuring local black chefs that just finished a tour of the Southeast. Barnes is one of the cofounders and said we should expect to see more from the popular event. “We can’t talk about it yet, but we have a few things in the works,” Barnes said.