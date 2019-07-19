Finally, we know when Flower Child will open in South End

Photo by Melissa Oyler Flower Child is set to open in South End this summer.

Fast-casual, vegan-friendly eatery Flower Child is finally opening its first North Carolina restaurant in South End on July 30.

The restaurant, complete with a designated spot inside for guests to drop their yoga mats, will be located in the former Phat Burrito space at 1537 Camden Road, just a block away from Wooden Robot and Price’s Chicken Coop.

The restaurant, first opened in Phoenix, Ariz., in 2014, has locations in seven states and D.C.

[Related: Healthy food restaurant taking over former Phat Burrito space in South End with bowls, wraps, salads and more]

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Courtesy of Flower Child<br/>This avacado hummus is one of the food offerings at Flower Child, set to open in South End this summer.

The restaurant caters to different dietary needs, including vegan, vegetarian, Paleo and gluten-free diets, according to Flower Child. The restaurant tries to avoid food waste by offering a rotating daily menu of fresh juice, made with the same fruit and veggies offered on its food menu.

Flower Child offers salads, plates, bowls and wraps, along with a healthy kids menu. The restaurant will also serve organic wine, local beer and kombucha, and cold brew coffee, and have a fireplace and patio space.

A previous version of this story appeared earlier this month. The story has been updated to reflect the opening date.