Finally, we know when Flower Child will open in South End
Fast-casual, vegan-friendly eatery Flower Child is finally opening its first North Carolina restaurant in South End on July 30.
The restaurant, complete with a designated spot inside for guests to drop their yoga mats, will be located in the former Phat Burrito space at 1537 Camden Road, just a block away from Wooden Robot and Price’s Chicken Coop.
The restaurant, first opened in Phoenix, Ariz., in 2014, has locations in seven states and D.C.
The restaurant caters to different dietary needs, including vegan, vegetarian, Paleo and gluten-free diets, according to Flower Child. The restaurant tries to avoid food waste by offering a rotating daily menu of fresh juice, made with the same fruit and veggies offered on its food menu.
Flower Child offers salads, plates, bowls and wraps, along with a healthy kids menu. The restaurant will also serve organic wine, local beer and kombucha, and cold brew coffee, and have a fireplace and patio space.
