Finally, Optimist Hall announces its opening date

Courtesy of Undercurrent Coffee

Foodies rejoice — Optimist Hall is opening Aug. 1.

When the doors open at the historic mill, tenants ready to go will include Undercurrent Coffee, Bao and Broth, Honeysuckle Gelato, The Spindle Bar, Pet Wants CLT and Zukku Sushi, the food hall’s management announced in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Undercurrent Coffee owner and founder Todd Huber said in a statement that Optimist Hall was a natural fit for its second location. “We’re honored to be part of project that will provide our community with a beautiful gathering space inhabited by food and beverage concepts that match our commitment to hospitality and delicious, high quality food and drinks.”

Rendering courtesy of Square Feet Studio

Other outlets will open in the weeks to come, including Archer Paper, Ava



Armature, The Dumpling Lady CLT and more.

