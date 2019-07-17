Food and Drink
Blue crab, shrimp, more: New Cajun seafood opening in University area
North Carolina is getting a new Cajun seafood option soon — and it all starts in Charlotte.
Crab Du Jour is opening its Charlotte location in the University area August 1, restaurant general manager Jay Baxter said.
Restaurants in Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Fayetteville — and in eight other states — are coming soon, according to Crab Du Jour’s website. There are no Crab Du Jour restaurants currently operating, Baxter said.
“Seafood places are going up everywhere and I think we’ve really raised the bar with what we’re doing,” Baxter said.
The restaurant will serve lobster tails, hush puppies, sliders, boiled seafood and fried fish, shrimp, oysters and more.
“You name it, we’ve got it as far as shellfish goes,” Baxter said.
This article originally appeared in The Charlotte Observer. This story has been modified to reflect an updated opening date.
Crab Du Jour
1015 Chancellor Park Drive
Instagram: @crab_du_jour_charlotte
