New Krispy Kreme shop in Charlotte area will let you design your own doughnut

Alex Cason Photography Custom Doughnuts can be ordered at the new Krispy Kreme Concord via 3-pack or 6-pack.

The next time you’re craving a Krispy Kreme, you might want to head to Concord, even if it’s not the closest location to your house.

The new Krispy Kreme, which opens at 6 a.m. Tuesday on Concord Mills Boulevard, is one of 45 new shops the Winston-Salem based company is adding across the country in the next year and a half. This is the company’s first comprehensive shop redesign in more than a decade.

The “doughnut theater” that Krispy Kreme is known for — watching the conveyor belt as the doughnuts are being prepared — is more enhanced at this location, with chairs and kid-height circular windows that peep into the kitchen. You can see the whole process from start to finish.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alex Cason Photography

Krispy Kreme Concord will open on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. CharlotteFive got to see a sneak preview of the store on Saturday.

An outdoor patio and indoor seating encourage a community gathering space. No more grabbing your doughnuts and heading for home. Instead, order a latte or an Original Glazed iced coffee and an ice cream sandwich, then enjoy it while relaxing with friends and family.

Also, this location is the proud owner of the largest Hot Light in the world.

It will offer an enhanced menu, including:

Milkshakes made with Original Glazed Doughnut-infused ice cream, topped with whipped cream and mini glazed doughnuts. Flavors include Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry, or OREO Cookies & Kreme.

Alex Cason Photography<br/>Milkshakes at the new Krispy Kreme Concord are served with a mini glazed doughnut on top. Alex Cason

Ice cream sandwiches — on doughnuts of course — made with Original Glazed Doughnut-infused ice cream. Toppings include Vanilla Sprinkled, Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut, and Vanilla Fruity Crunch.

Or, arguably the best part: customized doughnuts.

Customized doughnuts

For many Krispy Kreme fans, it’s going to be all about the custom doughnuts. Here’s how that works:

When you get in line, you’ll get a sheet of paper to fill out with your order. Think: like Wich Wich or your favorite sushi spot. Custom doughnuts are available via a 3-pack ($4.99) or a 6-pack ($8.99).

Alex Cason Photography<br/>Custom Doughnuts can be ordered at the new Krispy Kreme Concord via 3-pack or 6-pack. Alex Cason

First, select your glaze: choose from chocolate, caramel, blueberry, lemon or original glazed

Then, pick a topping: sprinkles, fruity crunch, mini white chocolate chips, mini chocolate chips, toffee crunch, toasted coconut, chopped peanuts, graham crumbles, Oreo cookie piece, or mini M&Ms.

Last, choose your drizzle: chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, peanut butter or marshmallow.

“I thought I’d experienced everything,” said Mechelle Carey, district manager for Krispy Kreme Concord. “But my favorite is the original marshmallow creme with fruity pebbles.”

[Related: At Krispy Kreme’s new South End test kitchen, you’ll get to taste doughnuts, give feedback.]

Fan favorites

Alex Cason Photography<br/>Custom Doughnuts can be ordered at the new Krispy Kreme Concord via 3-pack or 6-pack. Alex Cason

Indecisive? Pick from one of the pre-selected menu items that the team is calling fan favorites.

(1) S’mores: Chocolate glaze, graham crumbles and marshmallow drizzle

(2) Triple Chocolate: Chocolate glaze, white chocolate chip and chocolate drizzle

(3) Samoa: Caramel glaze, toasted coconut and chocolate drizzle

(4) Fruity Lemon Crunch: Lemon glaze, fruity crunch and vanilla drizzle

(5) Very Berry: Blueberry glaze and strawberry drizzle

(6) Peanut Butter Cookies & Kreme: Chocolate glaze, Oreo crumbles and peanut butter drizzle

Photo by Melissa Oyler<br/>Krispy Kreme Concord opens Tuesday, July 23. Alex Cason

8018 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord

Sunday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.



Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.