Get more than a sugar high at Brainfreeze ice cream party at Camp North End

Courtesy of Good Food Made Better

In these dog days of summer, Brainfreeze sounds like a fever dream: old-school games, a live DJ, locally made ice cream and a dizzying array of fresh, herbally infused toppings guaranteed to give you more than a sugar rush. It’s a networking event over ice cream, and it’s the brainchild of chef Kaylan Frazier.

“I think there’s something nostalgic about the idea of the ice cream party,” she said. “I’m elevating that idea into a cultural expression and bringing plant medicine into the experience. It’s a whole vibe.”

Through her company, Good Food Made Better, Frazier has been hosting dinners and events featuring cannabinoid-imbued ingredients for two years. “People are excited, not only about the [herbal element], but also to be in the community, which is what all my events are all about,” she said.

She started off with The Potluck in 2017, a four-course dinner that established her buzz in food adventure circles. Lifted Lotus, a yoga-focused event, followed, as did the Love on High Valentine’s Day dinner — then the first Brainfreeze and this year’s Cinco de High-o taco party in May.

Local ice cream, toppings, DJ

The second annual Brainfreeze — this Saturday at Dupp & Swat in Camp North End—is set to be an even bigger celebration, with increased levels of support from independent Charlotte businesses.

Plaza Midwood-based Two Scoops Creamery is providing the ice cream; DJ SPK will be spinning sounds and Tasty Treetz Charlotte is collaborating on the toppings. Guests get one scoop of ice cream, one infused topping and unlimited palate cleansers and regular toppings. The vanilla ice cream will be vegan, as will the infused toppings and syrups.

Last year, infused toppings included a Meyer lemon cake bite, a blondie cookie and classic toppings like sprinkles and Oreo cookies. There were three options for syrup: strawberry, chocolate and caramel.

Courtesy of Good Food Made Better

This year, Frazier will still have the classic toppings, plus fresh bananas, blueberries and strawberries. Bite-sized chocolate macadamia nut cookies, granola squares and chocolate chip cookie dough chunks will feature special additives.

“That’s a lot of sweet in one cup,” Frazier said, “and typically once you finish all that, you either want water or something salty.”

Popcorn, cookies, potato chip pairings

To help with that, Brainfreeze provides what Frazier calls palate cleansers: herb and spice popcorn, peanut butter cookies and salt and pepper potato chips. Though the palate cleansers and normal toppings are unlimited, a ticket provides only one serving of infused toppings.

“It’s easier to gauge people’s exposure to dosage that way,” she explained. “I’m very intentional on making sure people attending the event know their level of responsibility.”

It goes without saying that Brainfreeze is not a normal networking event. Frazier seeks to foster genuine connections and encourages people to dance and get familiar over spades, Uno and Connect 4.

“The networking events I’ve been to are pretty typical: you bring your business cards and make small talk over hors d’oeuvres. But to me, networking is creating space where real conversations can happen and giving people the [means to] feel more comfortable and communal,” she said. “This is a creative space for conversation, not a business card event.”

Community and collaboration seem to be in every element of Brainfreeze. Inspired by the bright colors and the center-floor art installation at Dupp & Swat, Frazier has planned a circular layout with a lavish topping grazing table, curated by Chakayla Taylor of The Power Plate. Laden with fruit, succulents, flowers and objet d’art of varying heights, it sounds like an Instagrammer’s dream.

“The topping grazing table will be an additional piece of art separate from the ice cream station,” Frazier said. “This way, guests can graze the table and not have to wait in a line.”

Community art piece

There will also be an oversized standing board that invites guests to draw, leave messages and write quotes. By the event’s end, everyone will have left their stamps on a community art piece.

Frazier’s inspiration for creating this kind of event grew out of her own search for authentic, creative, bonding social experiences.

“I’ve been to communal events that have been very intentional here in Charlotte, but we all have something different to offer based on the needs of our own souls, so that means communal interactions look different,” she said. “I really like to focus on ways to heal the mind, body and heart without being woo-woo, without requiring people to sit in a circle and chant. What does healing look like outside of spiritual spaces? With people who live their passions, people who live out loud?”

It can take many forms—including, Frazier hopes, over ice cream.

Dupp & Swat, 1824 Statesville Ave., Suite 105 in Camp North End

When: Saturday, July 27, 2-6 p.m.



Cost: $25



Details: @goodfood_mb