Warm, fresh-baked cookies: One new bakery opening, more planned

A new cookie bakery — complete with celebrity appearances — is coming to Charlotte.

Tiff’s Treats will open on Aug. 24, at 7314 Waverly Walk Ave., Suite E3, in the Providence Estates East area of Charlotte.

The grand opening, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will host tennis star Andy Roddick and his wife, model/actress Brooklyn Decker, until 11 a.m.

Decker and Roddick, who live in Austin, Texas where the cookie business started, are shareholders and brand ambassadors for Tiff’s Treats. Decker is a Matthews native and Butler High graduate.

Actress Brooklyn Decker (left) and husband pro tennis player Andy Roddick pose backstage during the 2015 iHeartRadio Country Festival on May 2, 2015 in Austin, Texas. Decker and Roddick will be in Charlotte for the opening of Tiff’s Treats Aug. 24.

Roddick told The Observer in February that he had been a fan of Tiff’s cookies long before investing in the company.

Tiff’s Treats plans to open another Charlotte store at the corner of South Boulevard and East Stonewall Street in the fall, and a SouthPark location in 2020.

The store, which originated Austin, in 1999, has locations in Texas, Tennessee and Georgia. The Waverly Walk Avenue spot will be the company’s first North Carolina location.

Happiness via cookies

Co-founders Tiffany and Leon Chen were supposed to go on a date when Tiff stood him up, according to the company’s website. She baked him cookies in apology, and the couple, now married, started a cookie business.

“Charlotte is similar to Austin in its heart for hospitality and appreciation for great food,” Tiff Chen said in a statement. “Our passion is making people happy with warm, fresh-baked cookies, and we look forward to spreading that joy to our new neighbors in Charlotte.”

The cookie sales from the Waverly Walk opening will benefit the Mecklenburg County Special Olympics’ soccer program.

The cookie and brownie bakery will be selling cookies for $1 a dozen at the opening, and will be giving out prizes in random boxes of cookies. The first 40 people in line will get $100 gift cards.

Charlotteans can taste Tiff’s Treats’ baked goods before the opening through a limited delivery service.

The bakery is offering limited delivery to areas of Uptown, Midtown, South End and Dilworth Mondays through Fridays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on its website.

7314 Waverly Walk Ave., Suite E3

