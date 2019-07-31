18 not-to-be missed food and drink spots this August

In recent years, August has become known for back-to-school preparations and the end-of-summer scaries. For the Charlotte food and beverage scene, there is nothing scary about August.

August welcomes the return of Tiki Wiki at Haberdish, a week featuring delicious (and Instagramable) tiki-inspired cocktails. Restaurants, bars and breweries are debuting new menu items, as well as featuring nightly and weekly specials.

Here are 18 places to go, along with some of the new things you should try this month. Also, mark your calendar for some, or all, of the food-focused events highlighted below for this month. (If prices are not listed, they are not yet available.)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

1508 S. Mint St.

Bardo is adding two new dishes, as well as a new cocktail in August. Also, throughout the month, it is offering 20% off of food when you sit at the bar on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Washed Away cocktail made with Muddy River Carolina rum, coconut, lemongrass and lime. $12

cocktail made with Muddy River Carolina rum, coconut, lemongrass and lime. $12 Pork Belly with green strawberry, cherry and eel sauce. $19

with green strawberry, cherry and eel sauce. $19 Crudo made with coconut, cucumber and carrot. $16

3116 N. Davidson St.

Crepe Cellar recently added a La Verre de Vin device to its bar, allowing staff to serve its reserve wines by the glass. Here are the wines that you will be able to try for the first day by the glass or the half glass:

• 2018 Matthiasson Rosé (Napa, California): Typically $60 per bottle, you can now order a glass for $16 or a half glass for $8.



• 2017 Pascal Jolivet Sancerre (Loire, France): Order the bottle for $65, or enjoy a glass for $18 or a half glass for $9.



• 2016 Folk Machine ‘Film & Camera’ Valdiguie (Redwood Valley, California): This $65 per bottle wine can now be enjoyed for $18 per glass or $9 per half glass.



• 2014 Domaine Galévan Chateauneuf du Pape Rouge (Rhône, France): Priced at $80 per bottle, you can now have a glass for $21 or a half glass for $10.5.



• 2010 Pakravan-Paki Beccacciaia IGT (Toscana, Italy): Enjoy this wine for $68 per bottle, or for $18 per glass or $9 per half glass.



• 2015 Chateau Villemaurine ‘Les Angelots’ Bordeaux (Saint-Émilion, France): Enjoy a bottle for $95, or a glass for $26 or a half glass for $13.

Multiple locations

Although it’s only August, things are looking a bit fallish this month at Dunkin’. Starting Aug. 21, get ready for the return of all things pumpkin.

It’s All Things Pumpkin at Dunkin’: Pumpkin Signature Iced Latte, Pumpkin Iced Coffee, Pumpkin Hot Latte, Pumpkin Hot Coffee, Pumpkin Donut, Pumpkin Muffin, Pumpkin Munchkins, Pumpkin K-Cup and Pumpkin Frozen Coffee.

Pumpkin Signature Iced Latte, Pumpkin Iced Coffee, Pumpkin Hot Latte, Pumpkin Hot Coffee, Pumpkin Donut, Pumpkin Muffin, Pumpkin Munchkins, Pumpkin K-Cup and Pumpkin Frozen Coffee. Cinnamon sugar pumpkin flavor will be available for beverages.

will be available for beverages. New breakfast burrito bowl flavors will include chorizo and chipotle veggie

will include chorizo and chipotle veggie Apple cider donuts and Munchkins

3120 N. Davidson St.

Growlers Pourhouse will start serving barrel-aged cocktails this month. Try the Boulevardier cocktail. The barrel was seasoned with Cabernet Sauvignon before adding the ingredients of Old Grand Dad Bourbon, Campari and Antica Vermouth.

327 S. Tryon St.

Mimosa Grill has added a 22 oz. certified Angus Beef cowboy ribeye to its menu, which will be served with fingerling potatoes, roasted mushrooms and a sherry bacon vinaigrette.

2921 N. Tryon St.

August sees the releases of some of Charlotte’s favorite beers from NoDa Brewing Company.

Roaring Riot releases on Aug. 2

releases on Aug. 2 Dreamsicle IPA releases on Aug. 9

releases on Aug. 9 Gordgeous releases on Aug. 16

2823 Selwyn Ave.

Reid’s has updated its offerings at the wine bar/bistro.

Summer Salad with grilled peaches, fried goat cheese, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, mixed greens and champagne vinaigrette. $11

with grilled peaches, fried goat cheese, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, mixed greens and champagne vinaigrette. $11 Caprese Salad made with sliced tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, pesto, pine nuts, balsamic glaze and arugula. $13

made with sliced tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, pesto, pine nuts, balsamic glaze and arugula. $13 Tuna Poke Lettuce Wraps with tuna, Bibb cups, toasted sesame and pickled vegetables. $14

with tuna, Bibb cups, toasted sesame and pickled vegetables. $14 Lobster Carbonara with peas, bacon, cold water lobster, parmesan and linguini pasta. $26

with peas, bacon, cold water lobster, parmesan and linguini pasta. $26 Curry Fried Chicken with tai-color cauliflower and apple slaw. $21

4331 Barclay Downs Drive

Executive Chef Ryan Allen (former executive chef at littleSpoon Eatery) has done an overhaul to the SouthPark menu to feature more seasonal and local produce.

Trout served with grits, Brussels sprouts and pickled chard relish.

served with grits, Brussels sprouts and pickled chard relish. Shrimp with corn puree, roasted cauliflower and green curry sauce.

with corn puree, roasted cauliflower and green curry sauce. Scallops with Swiss chard, beet puree and cherry gastrique.

with Swiss chard, beet puree and cherry gastrique. Pork with burnt carrots, cipollini onion puree and tomato chutney.

with burnt carrots, cipollini onion puree and tomato chutney. Springer Mountain Farms Chicken served with vegetable ragout, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce.

3120 N. Davidson St.

Two new flavors will be added to the dough-roster in August, but act quickly. These flavors are for a limited time only.

Sangria available July 29 – Aug. 11

available July 29 – Aug. 11 Orangesicle available Aug. 12-25

127 N. Tryon St., Suite #D

Courtesy of Sophia’s Lounge

Pineapple Express cocktail

Sophia’s Lounge has two new cocktails they are debuting in August.

Pineapple Express cocktail made with pineapple rum, dark rum, coconut simple, pineapple, lime and mint. $17

cocktail made with pineapple rum, dark rum, coconut simple, pineapple, lime and mint. $17 Pretty in Pink made with vodka, raspberry simple, lemon, bitters and prosecco. $16

100 W. Trade St.

www.theplaidpenguin.com www.lunahzon.com LunahZon Photography

The summer menu at Stoke has brought back some seasonal favorites, as well as introducing the new The Short List offerings. The Short List consists of small plates offered at the Stoke bar.

Field Pea Salad with whipped ricotta cheese and served with Green Goddess dressing. $9/$16

with whipped ricotta cheese and served with Green Goddess dressing. $9/$16 Watermelon with chevre cheese, nuts and seeds. $6

with chevre cheese, nuts and seeds. $6 Shishito Peppers with garlic aioli and mint. $6

with garlic aioli and mint. $6 Halibut with sungold tomato rice grits and persillade. $30

The Short List menu includes:

Sweet pea and avocado guacamole . $7

. $7 Kale crisps lightly fried in chickpea flour. $6

lightly fried in chickpea flour. $6 Mexican street corn dip. $7

dip. $7 Corn and crab fritters. $7

fritters. $7 Smoked trout pâté. ($8)

1957 E. 7th St.

Courtesy of the Crunkelton

Fried Chicken Sandwich made with crispy buttermilk chicken, seasonal pickles, hot chile honey and served on a brioche bun. $14

made with crispy buttermilk chicken, seasonal pickles, hot chile honey and served on a brioche bun. $14 Hanger Steak topped with chimichurri and served with garlic and herb fries. $26

topped with chimichurri and served with garlic and herb fries. $26 Lamb Rack, which includes a half rack of lamb, pistachio gremolata and served with hearth vegetables. $38

920 Hamilton St.

King of Pops and King of Pups

and King of Pups Lemon oregano chicken skewers and beef chimichurri skewers

skewers and beef chimichurri skewers Impossible burger (vegan)

(vegan) Beyond brat (vegan)

6706-C Phillips Place Court

In August, WP Kitchen + Bar will be launching a brunch menu. Brunch will now be served on Sundays from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Here are some of the newly added brunch items.

Korean Chicken & Waffles with crispy chicken, charred scallions and maple syrup.

with crispy chicken, charred scallions and maple syrup. French Omelet with fine herbs, boursin, hollandaise and petite greens.

with fine herbs, boursin, hollandaise and petite greens. Steak + Eggs served with asparagus, patatas bravas and a sunny side up egg.

served with asparagus, patatas bravas and a sunny side up egg. Potato & Egg Pizza served with garlic cream, potatoes, bacon, parmesan, egg and calabrian chili oil.

served with garlic cream, potatoes, bacon, parmesan, egg and calabrian chili oil. Prosciutto Sandwich with stracciatella cheese, truffle-garlic aioli, tomatoes, peppers, watercress and a fried egg.

with stracciatella cheese, truffle-garlic aioli, tomatoes, peppers, watercress and a fried egg. Shakshuka with lamb sausage, spiced tomato sauce, caramelized onions, cilantro, feta and pita.

August Dining Deals

110 North College St.

Sunday: half price bottles of wine

half price bottles of wine Aug. 5 -9: In honor of National Oyster Day, enjoy a half dozen oysters and a glass of Caprice de Clementine Rosé for $20.

Multiple locations

Monday: The Blakeney location is now offering half-price signature cocktails all day.

The Blakeney location is now offering half-price signature cocktails all day. Wednesday: Both the Blakeney and Park Road locations have half-price bottles of wine all day.

2410 Park Road

Monday – Thursday: Prix Fixe Menu (1 app, 2 entrées, bottle of wine) for $50; and half priced bottle of wines.

Prix Fixe Menu (1 app, 2 entrées, bottle of wine) for $50; and half priced bottle of wines. Monday – Tuesday: Kids eat free (under 12 y/o, 1 free kids entree w/ purchase of 1 adult entree, dinner in taproom only, while space permits).

Kids eat free (under 12 y/o, 1 free kids entree w/ purchase of 1 adult entree, dinner in taproom only, while space permits). Tuesday: $3 draft beers (Fran’s only offers local and regional beers on tap); and $10 flatbreads

300 S. Tryon S.

Monday – Friday (3-6 p.m.): Enjoy the Apres Midi Menu at the bar and terrace only.

$1 East Coast Oysters (each)

$5 Mimosa Eggs

$8 Tart Flambée

$8 LBH Burger

Food-focused events

Grand Opening of Optimist Hall



Aug. 1



1115 N. Brevard St.

National IPA Day



Aug. 1, 4-9 p.m.



NoDa Brewing Company



2921 N. Tryon St.

Bourbon Mash Bill Tasting with Gary Crunkleton



August 3, noon– 2:30 p.m.



The Crunkleton



1957 E. 7th St.

Smokey Wood Flavors Tasting



Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.



BLT Steak



110 N. College St.

Tillamook Presents: Lakeside in North Carolina with Hello, Sailor



Aug. 5; 6-9 p.m.



Hello, Sailor



20210 Henderson Road

Mama Presents: Here Today, Gone Tomato



Aug. 8; 6:30-9 p.m.



Mama Ricotta’s



601 South Kings Drive

Tiki Wiki at Haberdish



Aug. 8 -18



Haberdish



3106 N. Davidson St.

True Summertime Harvest



Aug.17; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



Upstream Seafood



6902 Phillips Place

Harry Potter Inspired Baking Class



Aug. 22; 6:30-9 p.m.



Sweet Spot Studio



4412 Monroe Road, Suite D

Charlotte, Time to Drink New Sh*t



Aug. 22; 6:30 p.m.



Fin & Fino (call to make reservations at 704-800-5680)



135 Levine Avenue of the Arts, #100

Barbecue 201



Aug. 24; 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Midwood Smokehouse



540 Brandywine Road, #C

Legion Jam Fest



Aug. 24; 5-11 p.m.



Legion Brewery Plaza Midwood



1906 Commonwealth Ave.

Beer dinner with Bardo and Salud Cerveceria



Aug. 27



Bardo



1508 South Mint St.