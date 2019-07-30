This uptown restaurant quietly closed its doors for good on Saturday

Photo by John D. Simmons/The Charlotte Observer Loft & Cellar quietly closed its doors for good over the weekend.

Loft & Cellar in uptown Charlotte quietly shut its doors on Saturday.​​

The restaurant will continue to serve existing reservations through tomorrow, restaurant manager Jerry Mercer said. No walk-ins have been allowed since Saturday.

Building owner Bryant Cutter said he’s looking for a new tenant for the over 7,500-square-foot, three-story building at 305 West 4th St.​

Executive chef Greg Collier left his position at Loft & Cellar in April. He announced plans to open up a restaurant at Camp North End with his wife Subrina last week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Photo by Melissa Oyler<br/>Greg Collier, former executive chef of Loft & Cellar, earlier this year at a media event.

Mercer said Collier’s departure isn’t connected to the restaurant closing.

“I wanted to give him (Mercer) as much opportunity because we both put so much money into that place,” Cutter said.

But Cutter said the restaurant concept was mismanaged, and he’s looking for a high-end restaurant to take Loft & Cellar’s place.

Photo by Melissa Oyler<br/>Loft & Cellar media event earlier this year.

Mercer said he plans to stay involved in finding a new tenant for the building.

“It’s not emotional or sad thing for me,” he said. “It’s a business transaction, and I’ll probably still be involved going forward.”

Photo by Melissa Oyler<br/>Loft & Cellar

Mercer said the closure wasn’t announced on social media, but regular diners were warned. Loft & Cellar first opened in July 2017.

Rent at the building is about $18,500 a month, Cutter said, and the building has a fully equipped kitchen.

Greg, a recent James Beard Foundation best chef semi-finalist, and Subrina Collier announced their Camp North End restaurant July 24. The restaurant is set to open in November and will serve dinner, family-style Sunday supper and Sunday brunch.