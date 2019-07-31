Lower Left Brewing is about to open. It wants to revive ‘traditional beers’

Courtesy of Lower Left Brewing Co. Lower Left Brewing Co. is set to open in Lower South End on Aug. 6.

Lower Left Brewing Co. has finally set an opening date — the new Lower South End brewery will open its doors on Aug. 6.

The brewery is holding a soft opening first and then a grand opening the weekend of Sept. 7 and 8.

Brewery co-owners Tim Curtis and Alex Shoenthal signed a lease on the roughly 2,100-square-foot building at 4528 Nations Crossing Road in the fall of 2018, according to an Observer story.

The brewery is around the corner from GoodRoad CiderWorks, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery and Sugar Creek Brewing Company.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lower Left will have five house beers on tap at the soft opening, including three of the brewery’s year-round beers: Participation Award, an American blonde ale; Juicy McJuice Face, a New England IPA; and Laser Shark, a West Coast IPA. The two other beers are Bravetart, a strawberry shortcake kettle sour, and Walter, a traditional Belgian white ale, head brewer Shoenthal said.

Shoenthal said the brewery won’t have in-house food, but plans to book food trucks and sell pre-bagged snack food and beer snacks.

Courtesy of Lower Left Brewing Co.<br/>Lower Left Brewing Co. is set to open in Lower South End on Aug. 6.

Shoenthal and Curtis said they expect Lower Left will start hosting weekly events, like trivia nights and running clubs, once the business gets its footing in the area.

Shoenthal said he hopes to reintroduce some beer styles to Charlotte — German ales and lagers, English-style ales and some American pub-style ales, like a hoppy amber ale.

“There’s kind of a lack of traditional drinking beers going on in town right now,” he said.

The brewery will have sours, IPAs, dessert-style kettle sours and experimental beers too. Shoenthal’s Bravetart is made using strawberries, Nilla Wafers and lactose.

This article originally appeared in The Charlotte Observer.