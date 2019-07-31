This popular NoDa deli will reopen soon in a new spot three years after it closed

Photo by Hannah Smoot NoDa Market and Deli is reopening on North Davidson Street on Aug. 9.

NoDa Market and Deli is reopening on North Davidson Street three years after it closed.

The market is set to open Aug. 9, roughly half a mile away from its last location near Amelie’s in the NoDa area.

The shop is now next to Abari Game Bar, in the old Joe’s Doughs location at 1721 North Davidson St.

Husband and wife owners Yohannes Gebramichael and Million Adhanom said the company was in the old location for 11 years, but the owners of the building didn’t renew their lease.

Amelie’s is likely to leave the 2424 North Davidson St. location soon too, the Observer reported in June. Owners of the building are caught up in a legal dispute and at least one owner wants to sell the property.

Leaving their original spot was hard, Gebramichael said, especially after 11 years. But he’s happy to be back in NoDa.

“This area is like a family for us,” he said. “Everybody knows me and I know them.”

Gebramichael said the market and deli will have much of the same menu customers remember — including Philly cheesesteaks and burgers. And Adhanom said the shop will serve East African food on Fridays and Saturdays.

At the last shop, Adhanom said she would make Ethiopian food for herself and Gebramichael. The couple are from Eritrea, just north of Ethiopia, and began serving Ethiopian food at the market after customers started asking for it.

The shop will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. They’ll also cater for groups. The new location is bigger, and has patio space outside that connects to Abari.

Gebramichael said finding another location in NoDa is a dream come true.

“NoDa is my home,” Gebramichael said. “I want to work for my people.”

This story originally published in The Charlotte Observer.