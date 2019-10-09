Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 11- 17

Courtesy of Norsan Media Capoeira dancers at Hola Charlotte

Friday

This Friday kicks off Tyber Creek’s Inaugural Creek Fest, a three-day outdoor music festival. Enjoy free live music from regional and national musicians from Friday-Sunday. 1933 South Blvd. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free.

Interested in learning about outdoor activities? Head to the Outdoor Market at the Whitewater Center for a weekend of demos and clinics. Get hands-on experience with gear and participate in group bike rides, free yoga classes, trail running 101 courses and more. Free admission. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Get in the Halloween Spirit at Scarrigan Farms. On select nights in October, this 170 acre farm is transformed into a terrifying haunted trail. Must be ages 12 and up to participate. 6:30-10:30 p.m. 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy., Mooresville. $25, cash or check only.

Saturday

Start your Saturday morning with Dropsound Yoga with Jenny Eickmeyer at Yafo Kitchen. Relax and restore with an hour of yoga on the patio, then enjoy small bites from Yafo Kitchen. 9:30-10:30 a.m. 1231A East Blvd. $5, free for Sweatnet members.

Experience Middle Eastern cuisine, music, dancing, henna art and more at the Arab American Festival at UNC Charlotte. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 9201 University City Blvd. Free.

Have fun with the whole family at the 7th Annual Huntersville Fall Festival. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. 13659 Beatties Ford Rd., Huntersville. Free.

Explore the breweries and cideries of South End by historic trolley at the 3rd Annual Fall Craft Crawl. The South End historic trolleys will transport participants to 10 breweries, bars and restaurants around South End throughout the day. 1-7 p.m. Historic South End. Free.

Celebrate Hispanic heritage in Charlotte at the Hola Charlotte Festival. Enjoy music, lots of food, nationally recognized entertainment and a Latin American cultural village featuring the cultures of 15 countries. North Tryon Street from Stonewall Street to 4th Street. Noon-7 p.m. Free.

Sunday

Spend a day outside at the Lost Hollow Music Fest. The fest features bluegrass-inspired musical performances and food trucks set in the scenic Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. Admission is discounted to celebrate the garden’s 20th anniversary. Noon-5 p.m. 6500 S. New Hope Rd., Belmont. Free with garden admission. $8/adult, $7/senior and $4/child ages 2 through 12.

Get festive for fall at the Pups and Pumpkins at the Epicentre World of Beer. Watch a dog costume contest, or bring your dog in costume for a chance to win a $100 cash prize, decorate a pumpkin to take home at the painting station and have one of the pumpkin beers on tap. 2-5 p.m. 210 E. Trade St. Free.

Theater buffs shouldn’t miss the Metrolina Theatre Association’s Cold Reads Event. Participate in or listen to live readings of 10-minute plays and and join a discussion of the experience afterward. Be sure to download a script for a two-person play to bring with you to participate in the readings. 5101 Strawberry Hill Dr. 2-5 p.m. Free.

Win prizes by exploring Charlotte by bike at BiketoberFest. Collect a discount or unique prize at each of the 26 Biketoberfest stops around the city and then head to Triple C for an afterparty. This urban adventure is appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, and kids under 18 can participate free with an adult. 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. 2832 Griffith St. $25 for admission, $35 for admission and T-shirt.

Monday

Learn how to make Homemade Pop-Tarts with Wander and Whisk at 7th Street Market. Participants will learn how to make the pastry dough and several different frostings to create unique flavors. Ticket includes a drink ticket, several pastries and a recipe book to take home. 6-7:30 p.m. 224 E. 7th St. $45.

Tuesday

Take advantage of the cooler weather at the Poplar Fiesta on the Patio taco Tuesday dinner. Poplar’s Chef Edwin will be grilling up customized tacos and margarita flights will be on special. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 224 W. 10th St. $29.

Wednesday

Enjoy a cocktail reception and five course French-inspired dinner at Upstream Goes To France. Start your evening with canapes at 6:30 p.m., then spend the rest of the evening learning about each course and the wine pairings with James Corbin of Grapevine Distributors. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 6902 Phillips Place. $90.

Thursday

Learn about hiking options in the Charlotte area over some brews at Trails on Tap. Join the Catawba Land Conservancy at Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company to learn about the Carolina Thread Trail Project, get a free map and provide input. 6-7:30 p.m. 7285 Westwinds Blvd. NW, Concord. Free.

Join creator and original host of Peabody Award-winning TV show Mystery Science Theatre 3000, Joel Hodgson, at the Mystery Science Theater 3000 Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour. Hodgson and robot friends Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy recreate the Mystery Science Theatre experience from the hit show at this live comedy event. 7:30 p.m. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. Tickets start at $25.