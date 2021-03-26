Charlotte has the best beer bar in the country — and we have proof.

Jason and Dairelyn Glunt of Salud Beer Shop. For the fourth year in a row, Salud was nominated for the country’s best beer bar.

Charlotte is undoubtedly a beer city, and now we have proof.

Along with a nomination for Charlotte as the best beer city in America, USA Today’s panel of beer experts selected the top 20 beer bars and the 20 best beer gardens in the country. The panel narrowed it down to one winner, and on Friday, March 26, our very own Salud Beer Shop won best beer bar.

Best Beer Bar

Salud Beer Shop, which took the Best Beer Bar top spot in 2019 and 2020, was nominated for a fourth time this year.

“We’re just happy to still keep it going. The nomination is incredible, but our main focus is still keeping our guests and employees safe. Last year, we won, and it was a weird feeling as we announced it in the second week of lockdown. I was kind of afraid to even say anything about it,” Salud co-owner Jason Glunt told CharlotteFive earlier this month.

Nominations, but no top wins for Best Beer City and Best Beer Garden

Charlotte’s entry for best beer city noted “the Queen City enjoys easy access to dozens of breweries serving award-winning local beers, including the likes of Birdsong Brewing Co., Free Range Brewing, the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery and Heist.” It also gave a nod to the Queen City Brewers Festival, which planned a craft beer fundraiser instead this year because of COVID-19.

While we think Charlotte definitely is the best beer city, the top award went to Grand Rapids, Michigan. Charlotte ranked number 10. Here are the winners:

Grand Rapids, Michigan St. Louis, Missouri Asheville, North Carolina Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Indianapolis, Indiana Denver, Colorado Atlanta, Georgia Fort Collins, Colorado Milwaukee, Wisconsin Charlotte, North Carolina

Nominated in the Best Beer Garden category was Charlotte Beer Garden, which opened last February in South End, just weeks before COVID-19’s arrival in our community caused the first statewide shutdown. It boasts three levels with four bars and 436 taps — and a tree growing through the center of the space.

VBGB, also nominated, has been a staple at the AvidXchange Music Factory for about a decade. It’s the perfect place for a pre-concert brew, guaranteed to stay cold if you’re using the bar’s frosted rail. The beer garden closed temporarily during COVID-19 and has now reopened.

Alex Cason CharlotteFive

The top award went to the Raleigh Beer Garden in that pesky city to the north of us. We’ll get ‘em next year.

Charlotte’s beer gardens came in at numbers 3 and 7. Here’s the entire list:

The Raleigh Beer Garden - Raleigh, North Carolina New Realm Brewing Company - Virginia Beach The Charlotte Beer Garden - Charlotte, North Carolina Tucker Brewing - Tucker, Georgia Saint Arnold Brewing Company - Houston Funkatorium Biergarten - Asheville, North Carolina VBGB Beer Hall and Garden - Charlotte, North Carolina Lowry Beer Garden - Denver Dacha Beer Garden - Washington, DC The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden - Nashville

Other North Carolina beer spots

Not to be left behind, Asheville, Boone and Raleigh also found themselves on the radar of USA Today’s beer experts, as well. Here were the other North Carolina categories:

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.