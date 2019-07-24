It’s not too early to think about back to school! Are your children registered with CMS?

This post is brought to you in partnership with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. All opinions are our own.

Don’t panic, there is still a ton of summer left. Plenty of time to hit the beach, spend lazy days by the pool, take a road trip and eat your weight in watermelon and strawberries.

Even with the dog days still ahead, it isn’t too early to start thinking about where your kids will be heading to school in August. CMS is ready to serve every student, and a more accurate enrollment number means a fantastic start for every child! There’s lot’s you can do to get ready for the 2019-2020 school year including touring your neighborhood school, checking out the Web site and getting your child ready to learn.

Getting ready to go back to school is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

1. Explore the options

If you haven’t decided where you want your child to attend school, or if you are still exploring the options — tour your neighborhood school. Unless your child has been assigned a different school for the 2019-2020 school year, he or she has a guaranteed a front-row seat for learning in your school zone. Click here to see your fantastic neighborhood school.

Most CMS schools are open Monday through Thursday this summer so you and the family can take a look around. Call the school before you visit to find out more about tours. Bring the family and get a feel for the educational environment where your child will be learning.

2. Register for CMS

If you need to enroll your child with CMS, first visit the Web site to view the list of documents required to get your student registered for the upcoming year. If you have access to a scanner and copier, you might be able to complete the process without leaving the house. You are also welcome to drop off forms at your home school.

3. Determine if you need more information

Returning students. If your child is a CMS student and is headed to the next grade, congratulations — you are all set. You will be receiving transportation and open house information in the coming weeks. Have a great year!

See, that was easy! Enjoy the rest of your summer and gear up for fall by visiting your assigned school and get ready for a fun year of learning. See you in August!

Want to know more about Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools? Click here for more information.