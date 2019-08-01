Explore all the ways the YMCA enhances your child’s school year

This post is brought to you in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. All opinions are our own.

Fall is fast approaching, and the kiddos are heading back to class. The YMCA of Greater Charlotte has you covered, from making sure they have the right school supplies and enriching ways for your child to spend their time after the bell rings.

Amazing after-school programs

Education and growth don’t end when school does! Under the guidance of qualified and caring staff, kids can unwind, complete homework assignments and participate in imaginative activities that are created to help them maximize their potential.

Valuable lessons learned in youth sports

Not only do sports help kids get active, they also provide growth in character. The lessons learned on the field or court will last a lifetime. Kids discover the value of working with a team, get experience overcoming setbacks and find out that hard work pays off when they see improvement in themselves.

Be a team player in soccer

One of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. for kids and the most popular game in the world, soccer combines individual skill with teamwork. The Y offers leagues for young kids and teens that teach fundamentals of the game like passing, possession, defending, shooting and strategy.

Get organized in flag football

Flag football at the Y gives kids the chance to play America’s favorite game in a low-contact, less-intense setting. Your child will learn the fundamentals of the game while building leadership skills and self-confidence.

The Y offers practice/play schedules for kids six years old and under and recreational play for kids seven and up.

Work together in volleyball

The Y gives kids the chance to bump, set and spike. Trained volunteer coaches teach volleyball players of all ability levels how to pass, set, hit, serve and block in an energetic, supportive environment.

Introduce kids to art through dance

Whether it’s ballet, hip-hop, jazz, Broadway, tap, cheer or another style of dance, your child can learn to use movement as a form of creative expression.

From preschoolers to teens, the Y has a dance class for every child’s personality.

Reach new heights in gymnastics

After a long day of school, kids can stretch their legs while improving their strength, flexibility and agility. The Y has a class for kids of all abilities. Experienced instructors help every gymnast master age-appropriate movements in a safe environment.

Buy school supplies for less

Pick up some high-quality child’s items for a bargain! Head to the Harris YMCA Kid’s Consignment Sale, starting Sept. 5. Get clothes, strollers, backpacks, toys and more, or sell your new/gently used items to other parents.

No matter how busy your family’s schedule, the Y has enriching opportunities for kids all year long. Visit ymcacharlotte.org to see the latest!

