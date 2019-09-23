6 ways to look hot in your Instagram photos—without going to the gym

Looking good on Instagram is the move, and let’s face it, not all of us have time for the gym.

Social media has hit the 21st century with a bang, and people are building their livelihoods upon it. Some argue it’s only in big cities like New York or Los Angeles, however, our local Queen City influencers and photographers beg to differ.

So what if you’re not Carrie Bradshaw, and your face isn’t on a bus in the Big Apple. Today, there’s a new place to put your face, and the reach can be greater than a bus wrap.

According to the Influencer Marketing 2019 research report from Business Insider Intelligence, “The influencer marketing industry is on track to be worth up to $15 billion by 2022, up from as much as $8 billion in 2019.” Business Insider Intelligence estimates are based on Mediakix data.

Here are 6 influencers with tips on how to look hot in your Instagram photos — without going to the gym. Their comments have been edited for clarity and style.

(1) Anna De Leon

116K followers | IG: @pepperedinstyle

“When taking photos at the beach, I like to angle myself at a slight angle from the sun in order to create shadows. It makes my belly look fitter than what it actually is. Sucking it in helps, too,” De Leon said.

“I also get on my tippy toes— this activates certain muscles, creating a fitter look , and it elongates my legs.”

Courtesy of Anna De Leon

De Leon is the mom of two boys and wife to the love of her life. She has an affinity for fashion, food, wine, travel and design. She has a fashion and lifestyle blog in which the Charlotte resident shares her personal style, favorite products, recipes and all things that she loves.

(2) Majesty Acheampong

31.4K followers | IG: @Bornmajestic

Photo by Brandon Grate<br>Majesty Acheampong

“My best shots are in the natural light/outdoors shot early morning. Nothing makes you look better than the sun giving you a glow,” Acheampong said.

Acheampong is the founder of a blog focused on lifestyle, fashion and beauty. Over the years, Acheampong has grown her influence by working with brands such as: Pantene, Covergirl, Urban Skin RX, Belk and Carol’s Daughter, to name a few.

Acheampong gives back to the blogging community by teaching new bloggers industry skills through her workshops, Ignite Your Influence conferences and coaching services. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from UNC-Charlotte and resides in Charlotte.

(3) Lauren Schwaiger

20.9k followers | IG: @Lauren_Schwaiger

Courtesy of Lauren Schwaiger

“Be sure to stay super hydrated, and don’t drink any alcohol at least 2-3 days before your photoshoot. You will look super fresh, your skin will be glowing, your eyes will be bright and you won’t be carrying any extra water weight/bloat typically brought on by alcohol.”

Courtesy of Lauren Schwaiger

Schwaiger is a Realtor and lifestyle blogger. She covers style, travel and healthy living inspiration, plus information on the Charlotte real estate market.

(4) Deevo Tindall

12.7K followers | IG: @fusionphotog

Courtesy of Fusion Photography

“A selfie photo tip to instantly improve your selfie game. Use the timer on your phone. It offers 3 and 10 second bursts. It’s a great way to eliminate camera shake, while improving composition and giving you time to pose. Additionally, because it shoots in bursts, you will have the chance to choose the best image from the set,” he said.

“One of my favorite outputs of this concept is it allows you to actually enhance your framing and include alternative backdrops/context in your image if you use the 10-second timer.”

Courtesy of Fusion Photography

Tindall is a traveling photographer, blogger, serial entrepreneur, ex-college athlete, self-made culinary chef (who boasts the “best meatballs in the world,”) former corporate executive and now a budding digital marketing consultant/speaker.

He is making his way as an expert in creative solutions to help small business scale and brand effectively. He owns Fusion Photography, an international photo/video and content creation studio based in Charlotte.

(5) Sierra Teasley

2K followers | IG: @iamsierrasade

Photo by K. Marie

“Wear bright colors because everyone is drawn to color. It is quite captivating to the point that people can’t help but stop and stare,” Teasley said.

Teasley lives in Charlotte. She is a financial analyst and a full-time fashionista. Additionally, she is a fashion and style blogger and a personal stylist. She is always working on new content or styling clients. She spends her spare time with family and friends, going shopping and indulging in international travel. She has been to more than 10 countries, and Cuba is her favorite.

(6) Bobby Whitmire

1.8K followers | IG: @nobodylaughsanymore

Courtesy of Bobby Whitmire

Whitmire is a full-time photographer and videographer based in Charlotte. He specializes in weddings and lifestyle photography.

“My number one tip would be movement. I always find that the best photos I get out of clients, are when I have them move around. These photos always turn out best; no matter if it’s dancing, walking, spinning around or jumping. The reason being you look most natural while doing this,” Whitmire said.

“The still posed shots always seem to be really rigid and uncomfortable looking, which translates to the camera.”