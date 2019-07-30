Why Charlotte Knights ballgames are the place to be for your next date

This article is brought to you in partnership with the Charlotte Knights. All opinions are our own.

The Minor League Baseball season is in full swing, and the Charlotte Knights have a promotional lineup to knock your socks off. If you’re looking for a fun-filled night out with your special someone, read on to discover why the Charlotte Knights’ home games are a great option.

The view

Presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, the Knights will put on a dazzling fireworks show for attendees every Friday and Saturday game night. Bring your date and share a kiss under the magical glow of the fireworks. Plus, the stadium has been voted Best Ballpark in America by Ballpark Digest because of its spectacular view of the Charlotte skyline. Snap a pic with your date and get your Instagram clout at one of the best entertainment spots in Charlotte.

The Porch

The Atrium Health Homerun Porch is the perfect spot to bring your date (or mingle with other singles if you don’t have a date). On Thursday nights, the team throws a Big Party in the Homerun Porch to coincide with Thirsty Thursdays. Grab a $5 craft beer, $3 domestic or $1 soda to quench your thirst and have fun with other folks ready to have a great time!

The food and beverages

Thirsty Thursdays allow attendees to buy drinks on the cheap, but every day at BB&T Ballpark features a wide range of food and beverage choices. The available taps rival those of local breweries’ with upwards of 50 different beers available at more than 120 taps in the ballpark. Don’t like beer? The park also offers wine slushies, cocktails on tap, and frozen adult cocktails. Aug. 26 will be the last Dollar Hotdogs Night at the park, but the choices also include healthier fare like watermelon and feta salad and delicious empanadas from Sabor. Bring your date for dinner and entertainment all in one.

The dogs

Bring along your “best friend” for these special date nights. Presented by Williams Subaru, the Knights host a Bark in the Ballpark event welcoming the city’s dogs on one Monday each month. The last one will coincide with National Dog Day on Aug. 26. Grab some grub, sidle up next to Fido, and enjoy a special game with someone you love.

These dates are just a smattering of the enormous entertainment offerings of the Charlotte Knights. If you’d like to see their full event listing, click here.

For more information about the Charlotte Knights, visit their website here.