Get away: Daycation just across the border from Charlotte in York County

Courtesy of DeAnna Taylor

Have you been looking to get away from the busy hustle and bustle of Charlotte? Want to find a convenient daycation option that’s also family-friendly? Just down I-77 South, you’ll find the perfect place.

York County, South Carolina, is a hidden gem that many only associate with Carowinds amusement park. While Carowinds is an amazing place to go, the area has so much more to offer.

From an up and coming brewery scene to berry picking on a family farm, this area is the perfect place to spend the day when you need a change of scenery.

Here’s how you can spend a day exploring what York County has to offer.

Early morning

(1) Start off bright and early with a great cup of Joe from Knowledge Perk Coffee (130 W. White St., Rock Hill) This quaint little shop is actually expanding soon, and you’ll definitely see why. It roasts its blends twice a week, and workers will even roast-to-order if they are out of what you like.

Courtesy of Visit York County

(2) Head just down the street to to learn a little bit of local history. Freedom Walkway is an area designated to commemorate the Friendship 9 sit-ins that took place during the civil rights movement. It also includes a beautiful mural that you’ll definitely want to get a few photos of.

Morning

Courtesy of Visit York County

(3) Fuel up with breakfast/brunch from Flipside Restaurant (129 Caldwell St,, Rock Hill), within the same parking lot as Freedom Walkway. Chef Amy Fortes was named South Carolina State Chef Ambassador in 2017, which is a pretty big deal.

(4) Spend some time walking down Main Street in Rock Hill. There are lots of cute shops and boutiques in the area. You’ll also want to swing by Fountain Park (350 E. Main St., Rock Hill) to see the amazing fountain. It’s just like a mini version of the famous Vegas Bellagio fountain.

Early afternoon

(5) Get ready to head out to the farm. Bush N Vine (1650 Filbert Hwy., York), is a family owned business started by the Hall family back in the 70’s. The farm offers a pick-your-own-berries feature almost all year round, a stunning sunflower field in the summer and hayrides in the fall. There’s even a cute kids play area and porch after you pick your fruits, to sit down and relax for a bit.

Courtesy of DeAnna Taylor

“We wanted the next generation to be able to get out an experience the farm,” Samuel Hall, owner of Bush N Vine, told CharlotteFive.

Afternoon

Courtesy of DeAnna Taylor

(6) Now that you’ve worked off breakfast by picking your own bucket of berries, it’s time to grab lunch. York County is home to seven breweries, including the ‘OG’ Legal Remedy (129 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill). This brewery was opened by a group of friends, one of whom is a lawyer. You will definitely want to try the LRBLT sandwich.

(7) Make your way into Fort Mill to explore just a little more. Start by making a stop into Puckerbutt Pepper Company (237 Main St., Fort Mill) to try some of the world’s hottest peppers and hot sauces. It’s only for the brave.

(8) It’s time for some action to work off a bit of that food and beer from lunch. Mr. Putty’s (2333 Dam Road, Tega Cay) is a family-friendly miniature golf and fun park that features a ropes course with zip lining and ax throwing (under the name Mr. Stumpy’s). Be sure to wear closed-toe shoes if you plan to climb or throw.

Evening

(9) If you are looking for some pre-dinner drinks, head to Armor Artis Brewing (204 Main St., Fort Mill), another stop on the YoCo Brew Trail. If you happen to make your way to at least five of the stops on the brewery route, you get a free t-shirt.

Courtesy of DeAnna Taylor

(10) If you want something a little different, head over to Hobo’s (213 Main St., Fort Mill) for some amazingly delicious adult milkshakes. There’s also an outdoor area for the kids to run around in.

Late evening

Courtesy of Napa on Kingsley

(11) Finish out your daycation with dinner and views. Head over to the all-new Kingsley area for a taste of Charlotte in Fort Mill. Choose from Queen City favs such as Napa at Kingsley or Corkscrew. Or, if you want to support the newcomers, try Taco Molino or Spice Asian Kitchen.