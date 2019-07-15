Enjoy hot jazz and blues this weekend at Charlotte’s coolest music venue

This post is brought to you in partnership with JazzArts Charlotte. All opinions are our own.

It’s going to be another scorcher this weekend, and if you need an indoor activity with top-notch ambiance, soul-stirring music, great seats and cold air to keep you comfortable and happy, head to The Jazz Room.

On Premiere Thursday, catch Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’ Blues playing Muddy Waters, then see Dawn Anthony perform the rich melodies of iconic jazz singer Nancy Wilson Friday and Saturday.

Bring your friends, out of town guests, SO or family members to experience one of Uptown Charlotte’s best music locales.

Kick off your weekend with the music of famed blues artist Muddy Waters

Make the most of your Thursday night and ease into the weekend with Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’ Blues. Mac Arnold toured and recorded with none other than Muddy Waters, helping shape the electric blues sound. Originally from South Carolina, he’s also shared the stage with Eric Clapton, Big Mama Thornton and John Lee Hooker.

Whether you are a blues fanatic, or just starting to explore this head-nodding, toe-tapping sound originating from the deep South, the music of Muddy Waters is a treat like no other. A singer, songwriter and guitarist known as the “father of modern Chicago Blues,” Waters and his band are behind classics including “Hoochie Coochie Man”, “I Just Want to Make Love to You” and “I’m Ready.”

If you haven’t seen “The Last Waltz,” released by Martin Scorsese in 1978, it’s a musical must and an epic coming together of some of the best artists in the world, including Waters.

‘Northerner with a Southern heart,’ Dawn Anthony, sings Nancy Wilson

Dawn Anthony is an artist, lecturer and performer based right here in Charlotte. A graduate of Queens University, her warm tones and soothing performance style are just a few reasons why she has a huge following. She’s all about creating connections with others through classical, jazz, musical theatre and gospel.

Anthony will bring to life the songs of Nancy Wilson, an American singer whose career spans over five decades. Wilson racked up three Grammys and 70 albums, and was known as a “consummate actress” and “the complete entertainer.”

Catch both cool acts at The Jazz Room, which offers a casual and intimate setting with a full bar, cozy atmosphere and great seats. Best of all, this top-notch entertainment is one of the best deals in Charlotte. Tickets are $14 in advance and $16 at the door. Save your money for a cool treat after the show.

Great prices and a perfect venue in Uptown Charlotte. Let this weekend’s performances transport you to a cool place.

