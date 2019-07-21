Sleep under the stars in a treehouse or tent at this Blue Ridge-area outdoor resort

Courtesy of Emberglow Outdoor Resort

When you hear outdoor and resort in the same sentence, you almost think it’s some type of oxymoron. But that’s exactly how you will describe Emberglow Resort when it officially opens this fall near Lake Lure. With just a short drive from Charlotte, you’ll be able to camp in style.

Longtime Charlotte resident Tim Murphy really enjoys being able to go camping with his kids. However, he was never really successful in finding nice campgrounds within a reasonable distance. So, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

“The campgrounds that I would come across either had the trailer park feel, or they were just really cramped when it came to the spaces for RVs,” Murphy, owner and operator of Emberglow Outdoor Resort, told CharlotteFive.

Courtesy of Emberglow Outdoor Resort

Murphy started researching rental units after attending an outdoor hospitality conference. He wanted to find a location that was convenient for Charlotte residents so that they could get away for the weekend and still make it back to work on Monday morning.

“I wanted to find a way to take the hassle out of camping. You can leave all of the big equipment at home and leave the rest up to us.”

Emberglow will feature something for every person’s outdoor adventure style. If you prefer more of a lux feel, you may be interested in its treehouse, complete with bathrooms, heating, A/C and even a kitchenette.

For those who love the classic outdoors experience, you can rent out a tent for your stay. There will be several options in between, too, like tiny houses, deluxe yurts and pods. If you prefer to bring your own RV, that’s still OK. You’ll have access to the common areas around the 72-acre property.

Courtesy of Emberglow Outdoor Resort

On site, you’ll find a pool, volleyball courts, a dog park, a community fire pit and free WiFi.

There will also be a small store to pick up smaller items you may have forgotten at home. But, for the most part, this will be BYO (bring your own) food type of place.

Murphy and his team are working to have food trucks come set up occasionally, as well.

“People want a different experience from the old-school camping ways. I considered the concept of having 24 hours in your day. You’ll sleep about 8 hours and visit attractions for another 8. We want to take care of that time in between, with everything from eating (to) swimming and hanging with friends.”

Courtesy of Emberglow Outdoor Resort

If you need help with ideas for things to do in the area, the staff will be available to provide suggestions, almost like on-site concierges.

The resort is slated to open in late September. You can begin booking reservations soon for October dates.

1270 Rock Spring Rd., Mill Spring, NC



Instagram: @emberglowresorts