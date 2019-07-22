First look: Local retailer is dropping new eyewear, plus there’s a party

Courtesy of DeAnna Taylor

Seven years ago, Charlotte native Johnny Freeman began creating some of our favorite eyewear from the comfort of his home. On Saturday, he will launch his latest line to celebrate his storefront’s 2-year anniversary.

Johnny Fly Co. landed in the NoDa area just a few years ago and has been providing Charlotte residents, along with people all over the globe, with some of the hottest frames on the market.

To celebrate the new drops, the team will host a party, complete with food and drinks, at the store and a free concert with three bands next door at Neighborhood Theatre. It all goes down on this Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Courtesy of Johnny Fly Co.

Crystal Clear Smoke ‘7Fifty7’

“We’ve got completely new colorways, some limited edition stuff, and just some really fun stuff and we’re releasing that the same day as the show,” Johnny Freeman, owner of Johnny Fly Co., told CharlotteFive. “We call it Johnny Fly presents — it’s our Volume 3, but it’s technically our second year as a store.”

For this latest launch, the company has taken fan favorites and added some major upgrades. The brand never keeps the same color way, and these new additions are said to be the company’s most ambitious mix.

[Related: Umbrellas aren’t just for rain—7 shady summer solutions to help keep your cool]

They are updating six oldies but goodies to bring customers new options, including a couple of prescription frames.

Courtesy of DeAnna Taylor Pictured: Matte White Tortoise with pink reflectors

If you’re familiar with the brand, you’ll know that the eyewear falls under one of two categories: the galaxy class or the stack collection. The galaxy class features a metal and wood mix, where the stack collection is a cotton acetate and wood mix.

Many of the frames are named after Star Trek characters, as Freeman is a big Trekkie. One frame beloved by customers that will return with several new colorways is the “Kirk.” The style always sells out immediately, so you’ll want to get your pair early.

Courtesy of Johnny Fly Co.



Blue-black flash ‘Kirk’ Courtesy of Johnny Fly Co.Blue-black flash ‘Kirk’

A few others to look out for are the “7Fifty7,” which is a part of the prescription line; the “Latitude,” which is a women’s option but can be unisex; and the “Captain,” which is coming with an all new flare.

All products are created in-house and then sent to manufacturers around the world to put everything together. Look for more lightweight frames paired with materials that make Johnny Fly the brand that it is today.

“Everything has just been updated a little bit better as we strive to expand our technology.”

Photo by DeAnna Taylor

Many of this eyeware brand’s drops are limited in number, so you won’t have to worry about many other people wearing the same shades as you. Once they are sold out, that’s it.

519 E. 36th St.



Instagram: @johnnyflyco