Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 26 to August 1

Friday

Dancers, aerialists, sideshow acts, circus artists, burlesque performers, contortionists and fire twirlers gather for a fringe and performance art festival curated by Satarah Productions’ Sarah Hahn and Satye Jvala, Charlotte transplants who teach dance, fire and aerial arts. Bloom VII: Return to Roots offers audiences a risqué adults-only performances Friday and Saturday between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and a family friendly show Saturday afternoon between noon and 6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to DrumStrong, a Charlotte nonprofit that raises funds and awareness for cancer organizations. The Amphitheater at Station House, 4100 Raleigh St. $20-$25/$85 VIP.

Actor/comedian/TV host Bill Bellamy continues his three-night run at Comedy Zone. The one-time “Last Comic Standing” and “Who’s Got Jokes” host has appeared in film and television since the late ’80s/early ’90s when he was a fixture on MTV. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 900 NC Music Factory Blvd. Saturday. $25-$35.

Saturday

Celebrate the food, music, art, dance and culture of Colombia during the 14th Annual Festival de Colombia. In addition to local and regional performers, festival headliners include international salsa sensation Grupo Niche and Embajadores del Vallenato, who’ll treat the crowd to Colombian folk music. Colombian soap opera star Gregoria Pernia will make an appearance for photo opps and autograph signing. Noon to 8 p.m. Symphony Park 4400 Sharon Rd. $10-$20 (prices increase after 4 p.m.) $25 for meet and greet. Children under 8 free.

Whether you’re an aspiring gardener, an amateur food critic or just a fan of vine-ripened vegetables, the Homegrown Tomato Festival showcases the versatile veggie (which also happens to be a fruit) in all its forms. A benefit for 100 Gardens, which implements aquaponics farming in schools as a hands-on learning experience, the third annual celebration features a tomato cocktail competition featuring entrants from local bars and restaurants, as well as local gardener’s vying for the prize of best homegrown tomato. Admission includes a tomato sandwich and samples galore, which you can nosh on while perusing booths selling canned goods, art, jewelry, soil and other tomato-themed items. Noon to 4 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $10.

Swear off the sweltering heat with a refreshing margarita at the Free Roam Margarita Crawl. Carolina Ale House, Connolly’s, Prohibition, Fitzgerald’s and Tilt will feature a number of beer and drink specials for the occasion, including a margarita bar, slushie margaritas, traditional and watermelon margs. 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning at Carolina Ale House, 201 S. College St. $35.

Students from Charlotte Ballet’s summer program perform original works choreographed by the academy’s staff and guest choreographers during the Charlotte Ballet 2019 Summer Intensive Repertory Performance. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Charlotte Ballet’s Patricia McBride and Jean Pierre Bonnefoux Center for Dance, 701 N. Tryon St. $19-$24.

Rum’s the word at Rum Fest, the uptown bar crawl where participants enjoy four cocktails at four separate locations. Check in at Blackfinn Ameripub between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to pick up a wrist band, which is good for a Bacardi specialty cocktail at each of the host restaurants and venues: Blackfinn, Whisky River, Vida Vida and Rooftop 210. Feature menus and other tropical cocktails will also be available at each stop. Signature glass included with ticket. 210 E. Trade St. #120-B. $20.

Sunday

For a graffitied punk rock dive, the West Side’s legendary Milestone Club has hosted more than its share of remarkable acts from fabled Nirvana and R.E.M. shows to more recent jam packed Cursive and Melvins’ concerts. It even hosts church services, but it’s never truly held a confessional until now. Filmmakers working on a documentary about the venue, which turns 50 this year, will record interviews at the Milestone Confessional between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Stop by if you have stories to share and would like to be part of the doc. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. Free.

The Comedy Zone and the March Forth With Hope Foundation are teaming up for Hope, Hops and Flip Flops. The family-friendly beach-themed summer pig pickin` includes BBQ, DJs, cornhole, brewery tours, a silent auction, and a visit from the Panthers’ Sir Purr. It’s the latest fundraising effort from the organization named for Hope Stout, the Charlotte girl who died of bone cancer in 2004 after famously turning her own Make-A-Wish wish into an opportunity to grant wishes for 155 other ailing children. Proceeds benefit families facing life threatening illnesses. 4 to 10 p.m. Brewers at 4001 Yancey St. Adults $55-$75, children 12 and under $30.

Tuesday

Experience the Muppets’ first cinematic adventure as Kermit, Fozzy, Piggy and the gang return to theaters to mark the 40th Anniversary of “The Muppet Movie.” The encore presentation, which features classic Muppets’ songs like “Movin’ Right Along,” as well as the pop culture phenomenon’s origin story, returns for two showings. 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 22, 7824 Rea Rd., and AMC Concord Mills 24, 8421 Concord Mills Blvd. $13.38.

Thursday

Now in its 10th year, the Joedance Film Festival is expanding to three nights, showcasing award winning original short films by filmmakers from North and South Carolina. Named in honor of Joe Restaino, who died in 2010 at age 20 from bone cancer, proceeds from the festival go toward pediatric cancer research at Atrium Health Levine Children’s. 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 3. Charlotte Ballet’s Patricia McBride and Jean Pierre Bonnefoux Center for Dance, 701 N. Tryon St. $30/$65 VIP.