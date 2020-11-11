Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Nov. 13-19

Start your holiday shopping by appointment during the VTGCLT pop-up at the Metropolitcan on Nov. 13.

Editor’s note: During COVID-19 reopening Phase 3 in North Carolina, mass gatherings are limited to 25 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits. When arriving at an event, please use your best judgment about crowd size and safety and leave if it appears you cannot socially distance properly. It’s up to all of us to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

Friday

Take a road trip for the opening night of Tweetsie Christmas, which will run select nights through Dec. 31. The experience includes a 20-minute train ride behind a historic steam locomotive lined with nearly 1 million Christmas lights, along with tours of Santa’s Gingerbread House and a visit with a barrier-protected Santa Claus. 5 p.m. 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock. $44 for adults, $38 for children. https://tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas

Drive into a bass and electronic funk live music experience at the Wasteland featuring SoDown concert at the Music Yard. Phyphr & Dredlok will perform as opening acts, and carside food and drink service will be available. 6 p.m. 2433 South Blvd. Tickets start at $90. https://bit.ly/2JY

Paint your own masterpiece while listening to up and coming local comedians at The Comic Strip Sip and Paint at Catawba Brewing. Each ticket includes a live comedy show, painting supplies and five free face masks. 8 p.m. 933 Louise Ave. $20 per person. https://bit.ly/3kjaqb2

Get a head start on holiday shopping at the VTGCLT pop-up at the Metropolitan. Make an appointment and shop from a curated selection of over 90+ regional brands and local artisans. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 1111 Metropolitan Ave. Free admission. http://vintage-charlotte.com/

Saturday

Donate new or gently used coats or blankets and get a tasty warm beverage at the first annual Coats for Coffee Drive (Thru) at Cuplux. Drive through and drop off a coat or blanket donated to Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte and receive a free drip coffee, cold brew or chai tea latte from CupLux. 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 3115 Freedom Drive. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3ejb0V3

Get on your bike and ride for a great cause at Charlotte Cranksgiving. Sign up for a time slot to ride from Charlotte Cycles to the store to pick up food to donate and drop it off at Loaves to Fishes. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 337 Baldwin Ave. Free admission. http://cltspokespeople.org/cranksgiving/

Explore Charlotte while enjoying a fun comedy act on the Funny Bus Comedy City Tour. Hop on the bus at First Ward Park in uptown Charlotte and listen to jokes as you ride around the city. This tour is appropriate for ages 18 and up, and procedures for masks and distancing are in place. Buses leave hourly from 2-6 p.m. $30 per person. 301 E. 7th St. http://funnybus.net/charlotte

Sunday

Bring your mat and water bottle and enjoy the crisp fall weather with an outdoor yoga class hosted by the Counterculture Club at Camp North End Boileryard. 11 a.m. 1824 Statesville Ave. $10. https://bit.ly/3eKFeAi

Animal lovers won’t want to miss the Mutts & Mimosas Brunch at Sycamore Brewing, featuring puppies up for adoption and dog-themed vendors. Part of all proceeds will benefit the Charlotte Humane Society. 2161 Hawkins St. Noon-9 p.m. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2IqE80t

Bring the kids, your partner or friends and make a fun fall-themed project at the Clayworks Family Clay Workshop. This activity is appropriate for ages 5 and up. 2-4 p.m. 4506 Monroe Road. $35 per person. https://www.clayworksinc.org/one-day-workshops

Monday

Get some exercise while learning about Charlotte’s history by taking a self-guided Charlotte Liberty Walk tour. Follow the map and walk around uptown to discover Charlotte’s Revolutionary Historic sites from 1775 to 1780. Free admission. http://www.charlottelibertywalk.com/

Tuesday

Get funky with a streamed concert from local band Menastree live at the Evening Muse. This local jazz band will stream a live performance on the Evening Muse’s Facebook page on the third Tuesday of each month. 8 p.m. https://bit.ly/38eTGzt

Wednesday

Solve a mystery at interactive outdoor theatre experience Art Heist. In this show, based on an actual art heist that took place in 1990, actors will take you through uptown Charlotte while acting out the heist so you can guess who stole the artwork valued at half a billion dollars. The show runs through Dec. 13. Tickets start at $39.95. 6 p.m. https://www.blumenthalarts.org/events/detail/art-heist

Thursday

See new works by seven emerging Black playwrights at a livestream Three Bone Theatre performance of ”HANDS UP.” This dynamic collection of plays explores the well-being of Black people in a culture of institutional profiling in a live performance at Spirit Square. 8 p.m. $20 per virtual streaming pass. https://bit.ly/32wcqXH