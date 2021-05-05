Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | May 7-13.

Catch an interactive water exhibit at the Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. During the North Carolina order beginning May 1 and ending June 1, mass gatherings are limited to 100 people inside and 200 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits.

Friday

Go on a scavenger hunt with a Mother’s Day theme via CLT Scavenger Hunt. Leading up to Mother’s Day, almost 30 local brands and businesses will give away over $2,500 worth of prizes. Look for finds from Lilly Greenthumbs, Charlotte Candle Company and Cilantro Noodle by following along on Instagram at @cltscavengerhunt. May 7-8. Free. https://bit.ly/3cOHOpU

Explore the Mobile Discovery Center at the Charlotte Premium Outlets. This 360-degree interactive exhibit from the Global Water Center showcases safe, hands-on water activities to help raise awareness about the global water crisis. Catch the traveling exhibit while it’s in town from May 5-9. Free. 5404 New Fashion Way. https://bit.ly/2Rpwk3W

Get vaccinated at Catawba Brewing. The brewery will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with Mecklenburg County Public Health. Guests 21+ who get a vaccination on-site will receive a $5 gift certificate. There will also be two big beer releases, Peach of Mind Farmhouse Ale and Be the Ball. 3-7 p.m. 933 Louise Ave., #105. https://bit.ly/2SpOqmL

Get your COVID-19 vaccine and a gift card at Catawba Brewing. Courtesy of Catawba Brewing

Saturday

Take mom to a tea party for Mother’s Day at Sweet Spot Studio. Participants will make petite desserts such as almond tea cakes, thumbprint cookies and chocolate desserts, paired with tea from Birch Fine Tea. 11 a.m. $65. 4418 Monroe Road, Suite C. https://bit.ly/3aYy1ft

Spend An Afternoon on the Grounds at the Charlotte Museum of History. Guests can take a self-guided tour of Charlotte’s oldest home site, reveling in views of the gardens and historic buildings. Tickets, which are limited to support social distancing, include a digital guidebook that shares the story of those who lived and worked at the Rock House. Face masks are required within 6 feet of another person. The museum and historic buildings will not be open. May 8. Noon-4 p.m. $10. 3500 Shamrock Drive. https://bit.ly/2RmwDMQ

Head to Ballantyne for Markets at 11, a new open-air market on the former Ballantyne Golf Course, presented by Esther & Elsa. This pop-up will feature live music, outdoor yoga, coffee, brews, food trucks and local vendors. Find it on the former 11th fairway, which is now Ballantyne’s newest public park. Free parking is available at 11611 North Community House Road. The event will take place the second Saturday of the month through December. Free. https://bit.ly/2Rp2Hzp

Shop local vendors, engage in outdoor yoga and enjoy food and beverage options at Market on 11 in Ballantyne. Courtesy of Market at 11

Sunday

Head north for the University City Farmers Market. This spring, the market will return with food preparation programs, local produce, live entertainment and activities every Sunday in May through Oct. 9. New this year, the market will offer participation in a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program and feature an outdoor cafe with Manolo’s Bakery and Detour Coffeebar. Social distancing is encouraged at all demonstrations and music performances. Sundays. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. 8929 JM Keynes Drive. https://bit.ly/2PL9ALd

Check out food demos and pick up local produce at the University City Farmers Market. Courtesy of University City

Monday

Rethink your uptown lunch spot. Since the onset of COVID-19, many center city favorites have closed, including B.GOOD and JJ’s Red Hots. If you find your favorite spot is no longer open, change up your routine. There are plenty of newly opened restaurants and coffee shops, such as The Bella Ciao, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar and Waterbean Coffee. https://bit.ly/33eNcN6

Find your new favorite spot for lunch in uptown., such as The Bella Ciao, where you can view art by Jeks as you eat. Courtesy of The Bella Ciao

Celebrate National Barbecue Month at Midwood Smokehouse. The pastrami tri-tip special runs from May 10-16 and includes the pitmaster’s selection of tri-tip, brined for 168 hours with pastrami spices and herbs, then smoked with 100 percent Carolina hickory hardwood and served with a side of German potato salad. Redeye burnt ends are available the following week. Multiple locations. https://bit.ly/3xI7TPG

Tuesday

Dine and drink on a patio in MoRA. Look between Oakhurst and Matthews along Monroe Road for a growing list of restaurants and breweries, including Common Market Oakwold, Edge City Brewery and Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar (try the Sicilian pizza). https://bit.ly/3nFN036

Enjoy Charlotte’s spring weather on a patio in MoRA. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Bring your child to Birkdale Buds. On Wednesday mornings from now until October, preschool-age kids can enjoy painters, magicians, storytellers and arts and crafts at the Grove, an outdoor green space. Tickets and registration are no longer required, but guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks and engage in social distancing. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free. Birkdale Commons Parkway and Sam Furr Road. https://bit.ly/3ebNfQa

Wednesday

Take a City Walk. While the annual City Walk event took a break during COVID-19, it’s returned with new self-guided options to get you moving and exploring Charlotte’s neighborhoods. Tour Belmont, NoDa and uptown art at your own pace while getting fresh air. https://bit.ly/3h3VKPn

Explore Charlotte’s local art, such as “Fly Girl” by Sloane Siobhan, during a City Walk. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Plan your ballpark food. Baseball season started May 4, so it’s time to get excited about the Charlotte Knights baseball food options. From hot dogs to craft beer and everything in between, CharlotteFive created a guide so you don’t miss out on the season’s best ballpark snacks. https://bit.ly/3ujum3x

Go for the Knights game, stay for the food, such as this Dragon’s Breath Burger topped with pimento cheese and habanero pepper relish. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Thursday

Attend the South End Wine & Hops Fest. The events will include a wine dinner at C3 Lab, outdoor skating rink at The Unknown Brewing Company and the festival with all-day samples and a souvenir tasting glass. This year’s events will be smaller to allow for social distancing, and masks are required. Tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance of the event. May 13-16. $35+ ($15 for designated driver). 1327 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3dvRzcU

Enjoy wine tastings, an outdoor skating rink, live music and tastings at the South End Wine & Hops Fest. Courtesy of South End Wine & Hops Fest

Jam to live music at River Jam at the Whitewater Center. Set against the backdrop of the man-made whitewater river, this outdoor concert series will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from May to September. Expect genres including Americana, bluegrass, folk, rock and funk. 7 p.m. Free ($6 parking). 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/33hnOX3

Mark your calendar

Catch the screening of “Science on Screen: War Games” at Discovery Place Science. This in-person adults’ night out will showcase how games and artificial intelligence have become a part of everyday life. Tickets include a private viewing of the museum’s latest traveling exhibition, Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & the Machine. Following a talk by IBM’sPhaedra Boinodiris, there will be a screening of the 1983 film, “War Games.” Advance ticket purchase is required. Capacity is limited. Masks are required. May 15. $15. https://bit.ly/3b1r4tY





Hear from IBM’s Phaedra Boinodiris at Discovery Place Science during an adults-only night out. Roger Archer Phaats Photos Courtesy of Discovery Place Science

Plan ahead for an epic movie night. On Set Cinema offers viewings of popular movies — on the sets where iconic scenes were filmed. You can catch “The Rage: Carrie 2” at the “party house” in West Charlotte on May 15 and “The Hunger Games” in Hickory at District 12. Fans can even camp out overnight at the sites. $25+. May 15 and Oct. 22. West Charlotte and 4255 Henry River Road. https://bit.ly/2Q98wAv

Sit in on a virtual Coffee & Conversation session with Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center. As part of the Everyday Heroes awareness and fundraising campaign, Pat’s Place will offer these sessions to talk through common misconceptions and tough topics around child abuse and human trafficking. Upcoming conversations include Helping Little Heroes: A Child’s Path to Healing After Trauma and Taken? Dispelling Myths about Human Trafficking. May 18 and 25. 10 a.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3xBGoXY

Let sommelier Anthony Wesley guide you through a six-wine tasting paired with light bites at McNinch House Restaurant. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Attend the Central Coast Hidden Gems wine dinner at McNinch House Restaurant. Sommelier Anthony “Wes” Wesley and Orsini Wines will explore the hidden gems of California’s Central Coast between Monterey and Santa Barbara through bottles they believe should be tasted by wine lovers. The event will feature six wines and light bites. All CDC and state COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Prepaid reservations are necessary, and limited space is available. Call 704-332-6159 or email mcninchhouse@gmail.com to reserve. May 19. 6-8 p.m. $75. 511 N. Church St. https://bit.ly/3aGdZ9o

Sample dishes from Black-owned businesses during Eat Black Charlotte Week. The weeklong celebration grew its roots from the #eatblackclt hashtag and will feature prix-fixe menus from participating businesses and classes for aspiring and current food business owners. The celebration will end with a Food and Brew Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 14 at The Unknown Brewing Co., complete with collaboration cocktails and beers. June 4-12. Free admission. 327 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3tf86qj

Find your new favorite food spot during Eat Black Charlotte Week. Ryan Jones

Sip at the Seltzer World Festival at Summit Seltzer. The event includes two tasting sessions, including noon-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., where guests can taste 75+ seltzers. Look for options from Summit Seltzer, D8, Bubs, Brizo, Catawba Twist, Hi-Current and El Clomado coupled with local food and artisan booths. June 5. Noon to 7 p.m. $35+ 2215 Thrift Road. https://bit.ly/3amJ81v

Become one with Vincent Van Gogh’s works, such as Sunflowers and The Starry Night during the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The Lighthouse Immersive exhibit, designed by artistic director Massimiliano Siccardi, lets you step into the world for Van Gogh’s flowers, still life and landscapes in over 500,000 cubic feet of space. Tickets are available at vangoghclt.com or by phone at 704-372-1000. June 18 through Sept. 12. $39.99+ https://bit.ly/39t9BKb

Get ready for Charlotte SHOUT, an uptown festival with food, music, art installations. Last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this year, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners. Sept. 17-Oct. 3. https://bit.ly/3mMzt9p

Discover Charlotte’s inaugural Black Food & Wine Festival inspired by the Harlem Renaissance. Planned by Subrina and Greg Collier of Leah & Louise and Uptown Yolk, the event will feature more than 75 chefs, artisans, brewers, distillers and farmers. Oct. 22-24. Camp North End, 300 Camp Road. Free. https://bit.ly/3bgiHv1

Attend Charlotte’s first Black Food and Wine Festival, organized by Subrina and Greg Collier. Peter Taylor Peter Taylor

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.