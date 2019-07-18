Gibson Mill Market’s first tenant will be a local brewer

Ashley Hales Photography

Gibson Mill Market, a new food hall and market in Concord, has announced its first tenant. High Branch Brewing Co., already a tenant of the Gibson Mill campus, will move its 2,450-square-foot home base from the east side of the site to the first floor of the future market.

Gibson Mill Market will offer food hall-style dining and shopping. It will open early next year.

The craft brewery, which opened at the Mill in 2015, serves small batch beers. High Branch’s new space will increase its square footage to 5,400.

“Gibson Mill has been such a great home for our brewery for the past 4 years. We’re so excited to be a part of the Gibson Mill Market, something we have wanted to see happen here at the Gibson Mill campus since we signed our original lease,” TJ Creighton, High Branch owner, said in a statement. “Customers can expect to see the same quality and attention-to-detail in our beer, with added indoor and outdoor space for people to sit and enjoy as well as additional private event space.”

The brewery will increase its production space, put in a larger brewing system, and add more tanks. “It will allow us to continue to make the beers we are known for, but also add lagers and other light and crisp offerings to create a more diverse portfolio,” Creighton said.

Gibson Mill Market will have 17,000 square feet of retail space to host 10-12 local venders, including a 2,700-square-foot full-service restaurant.

“We’re excited to start talking about the project,” Thomas Moore, business development director, previously told CharlotteFive. “It’s been a long time coming. We are delighted to bring food and community together in a creative, innovative way.”