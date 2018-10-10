Customer Service

Mingle at the Mint

By Mary Pruter

mpruter@mcclatchy.com

October 10, 2018 10:09 AM



December 5, 2018 | 6:00 to 9:00 pm | Mint Museum on Randolph 2730 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207


This night will showcase the new exhibit —
African-Print Fashion Now!
A Story of Taste, Globalization, and Style


Admission is FREE

VIP: $25 includes bar in special area and seating.




TITLE SPONSOR: $3,500

  • Includes a Full Page ad in January issue of South Park Magazine
  • Logos on all collateral
  • Booth at the event
  • Large banner at the entrance of Mint.


CO-SPONSORS: $2,500

  • Includes a 1/2 page horizontal in January issue of South Park Magazine
  • Logos on all collateral
  • Booth at event


VENDOR BOOTHS: $800

  • Includes 1/4 page in January issue of South Park Magazine
  • Booth at event
  • 1 Instagram post




BOOTH ALONE: $375




  Comments  