Mingle at the Mint

December 5, 2018 | 6:00 to 9:00 pm | Mint Museum on Randolph 2730 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207
This night will showcase the new exhibit —
African-Print Fashion Now!
A Story of Taste, Globalization, and Style
Admission is FREE
VIP: $25 includes bar in special area and seating.
TITLE SPONSOR: $3,500
- Includes a Full Page ad in January issue of South Park Magazine
- Logos on all collateral
- Booth at the event
- Large banner at the entrance of Mint.
CO-SPONSORS: $2,500
- Includes a 1/2 page horizontal in January issue of South Park Magazine
- Logos on all collateral
- Booth at event
VENDOR BOOTHS: $800
- Includes 1/4 page in January issue of South Park Magazine
- Booth at event
- 1 Instagram post
BOOTH ALONE: $375
Comments