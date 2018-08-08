Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Aug. 10-16

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
▪ What happens when producers throw real money at an outrageous 75-foot prehistoric shark movie bound for the big screen (not the SyFy Network)? You’ll find out when “The Meg” dives into theaters. Action star Jason Statham takes on the ancient toothy ocean dweller formally known as the Megaladon with an international cast that includes China’s Li BingBing, Australia’s Ruby Rose, and TV’s Masi Oka in Jon Turteltaub’s (“National Treasure”) sci-fi adventure. Check theaters for prices and times.
▪ Headliner Dierks Bentley is at his best when juggling his mainstream country hits and his deep love of and history in more rustic roots music. Live, he gives fans a little of both with arena strutting rockers and stripped down mountain music. He returns to PNC Music Pavilion with openers Brothers Osborne and LANCO. $39.25-$99, 7 p.m.
▪ Good Year Arts’ latest exhibit, Delusions of Grandeur: Big Works From Below the 39th Parallel opens following a talk with the artists at 5 p.m. The show features recent large scale works by 12 artists from the southeastern U.S. – below the Mason-Dixon Line and east of the Mississippi River. Artists include Aaron Forster, Maja Godlewska, Melissa Harshman, Marek Ranis, Travis Jannsen, Althea Murphy-Price, Nick Satinover, Marilee Salvatore, Chadwick Tolley, Koichi Yamamoto, and Nature’s Intent (Jessica Gatlin and Abigail Lucien). The opening reception begins at 6 p.m. Libations and live music will be provided by Petty Thieves Brewing and Evithaw, respectively. Free. Camp Northend.
▪ The Charlotte Folk Society’s monthly gathering features live music from bluegrass veteran Terry Baucom and the Dukes of Drive. Baucom co-founded Boone Creek with Ricky Skaggs and Jerry Douglas and was a member of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and IIIrd Time Out. Post show refreshments, jams and a songwriter’s circle is also part of the festivities. Free, donations accepted. 7 p.m. Great Aunt Stella Center.
▪ Filmmaker Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” is being called both his funniest film and the timeliest political statement of his lengthy career. The movie recounts the true story of Colorado Springs’ first African-American detective Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) and how he infiltrated the Klu Klux Klan in the early ‘70s. The film won the Grand Prix award at Cannes this year and also features Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) as Stallworth’s partner and “That ’70s Show” alum Topher Grace as David Duke. Check theaters for times and prices.
▪ If you have yet to experience Live on The Green’s twice monthly summer live music series, bring the kids and well-mannered dogs, grab a blanket or low-lying lawn chair and enjoy roots music under the stars and beneath the city skyline. Kids can splash in the nearby spray ground and vendors serve up sweets, snacks and local craft beer. This week western North Carolina roots veterans Acoustic Syndicate join Asheville collective Yellow Feather for a night of rocking bluegrass and alt-country. Free, 7 to 10:30 p.m. First Ward Park.
▪ Listeners of the syndicated Bob & Tom Show radio program will recognize the voice of frequent caller Donnie Baker, who is known for his outrageous anecdotes and signature catchphrases. Comedian Baker takes stories of his colorful friends and relatives, his beloved boat and favorite hair metal holdovers on the road for this standup tour. He continues his three-day run with two shows nightly. $20. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and . 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Comedy Zone.
Saturday
▪ Indian music, dance, fashion, art and food are all part of the cultural celebration at the 24th Annual Festival of India. The two-day event features Bollywood-style entertainment, yoga demos, henna art and traditional food, and serves to educate and entertain, to introduce and immerse. $5.59-$7. 12 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Belk Theater.
▪ Sample a variety of reds, whites, and roses when Wine Connoisseur Magazine presents Wine Fest CLT 2018. The event is divided into one two-hour afternoon and one early evening tasting. VIP ticket holders can enter an hour early for their session. Participating wineries include NC’s Cougar Run Winery, Fiddlers Winery, Cypress Bend, Cabo, Woodmill and other regional and national vineyards. Each session features performances by live jazz artists. Regular entry for the 2 or 5 p.m. tastings is $25 to $35; VIP 1 and 4 p.m. entry is $35-$45. Cabarrus Arena, Concord.
Wednesday
▪ Class is in session Delighted ToBeHere - the former queen of Charlotte drag - presents Drag 101 – a one woman show that takes fans behind the wigs and Wonder Bras to reveal the secrets of the stage. The NY-based, Greenville, SC-native who achieved national fame after an appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” helps kick off Charlotte Pride with song, dance, and comedy. $30-$35, 8 p.m., Stage Door Theater. She also co-hosts an LGBTQ community meet-up Thursday at Carowinds for s special Pride Edition of the amusement park’s discounted Park N’ Play Thursdays. Park admission is $29.99.
Comments