Actors rehearse last Pease Auditorium show at CPCC

Charlotte attorney David Rudolf discusses the Netflix docuseries "The Staircase," about the murder trial of Michael Peterson. Rudolf will be talking about his involvement with the production at McGlohon Theater Oct. 4.
A media tour backstage at Belk Theater's "The Lion King" featured puppets and interviews with cast members including local student Ramon Reed, who plays Young Simba. "The Lion King" runs at Belk from August 22-September 9.
Rory Sheriff of Brand New Sheriff Productions, the only Charlotte producer with a year-long schedule of African-American theater, talks about his first play "Be A Lion," and the production of "Eclipsed," by Danai Gurira
Birmingham dancer Lala D'iore got help shooting an audition video to be a Janet Jackson backup dancer when an officer pulled up, stopped traffic to let her keep filming, in a video that has gone viral.
Artist Marc Fornes and Crescent Communitie are installing Wanderwall, an 18,000 square-foot art screening on a parking deck at the Novel Stonewall Station development, which includes apartments, a Whole Foods and two hotels.
The BOOM festival in Plaza Midwood is Charlotte's annual showcase of contemporary and experimental art, featuring a unique coalition of artists, volunteers, nonprofits, and local businesses and organizations transforming how art is made and shared
A year ago, property owner Paul Sires hired local artist Osiris Rain to paint a private trash dumpster behind the building he owned on North Davidson Street. But Charlotte's rules say the dumpster should be hidden by a fence.
