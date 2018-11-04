What to Watch on Sunday: Smithsonian’s ‘Air Disasters’ examines deadly Charlotte crash

Air Disasters (8 p.m., Smithsonian) - Tonight’s episode features the 1994 crash of US Air Flight 1016 in Charlotte. On the plane’s final approach to Charlotte, it was engulfed in rain so intense that the view from the cockpit was obstructed. The pilots abort the landing to execute a “go-around” but instead the plane crashes and breaks apart. 37 people were killed and 16 others injured. The pilots, who survived, blamed the weather. And while evidence shows that it was an microburst that upset the plane, this show asks the question: why didn’t the crew simply fly out of it?

Road to Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this Countdown to Christmas bonus movie, Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special.

Outlander (8 p.m., STARZ) - Tonight’s the Season 4 premiere and much of the action this season takes place in what is now modern-day Fayetteville. Read more about the new season of “Outlander” and its Colonial North Carolina setting.

Mickey’s 90th Spectacular (8 p.m., ABC) - Superstars from music, film and TV celebrate the 90th birthday everyone’s favorite mouse. Josh Groban, NCT 127, Leslie Odom Jr., Meghan Trainor and the Zac Brown Band are scheduled to perform.

God Friended Me (8 p.m., CBS) - Miles is sent a friend suggestion for a cab driver who is opposed to his daughter marrying outside their faith.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (8 p.m., Animal Planet) - Hunter the Sumatran tiger is blind and must be sedated for his annual eye check. Also, the keepers prepare a young giraffe for a road trip to reunite with her family.

Marrying Father Christmas (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies and Mysteries) - This is the first new movie in the Hallmark Movies & Mystery channel’s Miracles of Christmas series. “Marrying Father Christmas” is the third installment in a trilogy of films, following “Finding Father Christmas” and “Engaging Father Christmas.” In this one, Miranda Chester (who found information on her biological father in a previous movie), is preparing to marry Ian McAndrick (Niall Matter), the love of her life. But then a mysterious visitor who claims to have ties to her late parents reaches out just days before her wedding. While Miranda (Erin Krakow) navigates this new relationship, her late father’s widow, Margaret (Wendie Malick), forges a surprising romance with a friend from the past.

Watergate (9 p.m., History) - In the two-hour finale of this new 3-part series covering the Nixon administration’s Watergate scandal of the early 1970s, the Saturday Night Massacre prompts impeachment proceedings, and further revelations seal Nixon’s fate.