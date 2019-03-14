What to Watch on Thursday: A new season of ‘Project Runway’ — but without Tim Gunn or Heidi Klum

Project Runway (8 p.m., Bravo) - Sixteen designers arrive in New York City for Season 17, and right away must showcase their best looks. After meeting their mentor, Christian Siriano (he’s replacing Tim Gunn, who left the show along with Heidi Klum for a new fashion show on Amazon Prime), they must create a look inspired by some of the biggest names in fashion. Karlie Kloss replaces Klum as host/judge, with additional judges are Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth. This is going to be … different.
ACC Tournament (WRAL, ESPN) - The Quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament with games at 12:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Get the full schedule here and also keep track of when the NBC programs pre-empted by the game will air again.
iHeartRadio Music Awards (8 p.m., Fox) - This awards show honors the year’s most popular music artists, with scheduled performances by Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves.
Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer: Hidden Treasures (10 p.m., National Geographic) - This three party documentary series is hosted by actor Joseph Fiennes and explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes (they’re cousins). Sir Ranulph is considered the world’s greatest living explorer, and the show will retrace an expedition in Egypt he first made 50 years ago. In tonight’s premiere, Joseph and Sir Ranulph make their way through the Sahara Desert, the World War II battlefield of El Alamein, Cairo and El Minya.
