What to Watch on Friday: ABC has Theranos documentary ‘The Dropout,’ Hulu debuts ‘Shrill’

20/20: The Dropout (9 p.m., ABC) - This two-hour true crime documentary on Silicon Valley’s Elizabeth Holmes and her billion-dollar blood-testing company Theranos is the result of a three-year investigation by ABC News. It tells the story of the self-made tech billionaire and how her empire all came crashing down amid accusations of massive fraud. The documentary features interviews with the attorney representing former Theranos President and COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, Theranos whistleblower Tyler Shultz, Theranos board members, and much more. If you’re interested in this story, there’s also an ABC podcast called “The Dropout” and a bestselling book called “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies a Silicon Valley Startup.”
Shrill (Hulu) - This six-episode comedy series about an overweight young woman named Annie (Aidy Bryant from “Saturday Night Live”) who wants to change her life, but not her body. She tries to start her career while dealing with bad boyfriends, a sick parent and a perfectionist boss.
Arrested Development (Netflix) - The second part of Season 5 lands with Buster heading toward a murder trial. Also, the Bluth company is on the hook to build a “smart border wall” that puts them in debt.
ACC Tournament (WRAL, ESPN) - The Semifinal round of the ACC Tournament with games at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Get the full schedule here and also keep track of when the NBC programs pre-empted by the game will air again.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
Comments