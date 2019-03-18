What to Watch on Monday: Marcia Clark aims for an OJ trial redo in new ABC drama ‘The Fix’

The Fix (10 p.m., ABC) - This new crime drama is, in effect, former Los Angeles prosecutor Marcia Clark taking another stab (pardon the pun) at the 1994 OJ Simpson murder trial. In “The Fix,” co-written and executive produced by Clark, a wealthy British movie star Severen “Sevvy” Johnson (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, “Lost”) has been acquitted in the 2010 murders of his wife and her sister in Los Angeles, after a trial the prosecutor Maya Travis (Robin Tunney, “The Mentalist”) tells us was marred by Sevvy’s lawyers playing the race card. In present day, Maya has traded life in LA for life on an Oregon farm, but is lured back to the law when Sevvy’s young girlfriend is found beaten to death. This is her chance to get Sevvy and to get justice for the previous victims. For a network drama (an unfortunate but important handicap these days), this isn’t bad. But it isn’t great, either. After watching two episodes made available for review, I feel the show suffers by not showing us why we’re supposed to believe Sevvy killed the 2010 victims in the first place (anyone who lived through the trial and/or watched the excellent FX miniseries “The People v. OJ Simpson” will likely assume Sevvy’s guilt, just by virtue of Clark’s connection here). A better opening montage could have fixed that. Instead, we’re asked to take Maya’s word for it as she works at her second chance to convict him. Make no mistake, Sevvy is not a sympathetic character, but there’s also a “what if he didn’t do this one?” question hanging over the present-day murder. And at some point, I hope we’re shown why we’re supposed to believe he did the first one, too. In the meantime, there are enough twists to have you guessing at other potential murderers. I’ve already formed my own theory.
306 Hollywood (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this POV documentary, filmmakers and siblings Elan and Jonathan Bogarín go through their deceased grandmother’s house at 306 Hollywood in New Jersey, exploring what life remains in objects that are left behind.
Spring Baking Championship (9 p.m., Food) - Season 5 brings together 10 new bakers who create animal-themed donuts in round one, and later, watercolor cakes featuring spring fruits and vegetables. Hosted by Clinton Kelly.
9-1-1 (9 p.m., Fox) - Bobby meets Athena’s parents for the first time, while Maddie attempts to end her marriage for good (watch out, Chimney).
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
Comments