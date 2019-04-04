Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | April 5-11

Prepare to taste locally-sourced dishes from 15 of Charlotte’s top chefs, each paired with a North Carolina wine, at the Sensoria Food & Wine Festival at Central Piedmont Community College. Nicole Du Bois Photography

FRIDAY

▪ Founded in 2018, Sol Nation is an organization that provides resources for marginalized communities to address injustice, particularly when it comes to economic and environmental issues. This weekend, Sol Nation will host the 2nd Annual Sol Summit, where speakers, workshops, panels and more will equip attendees with the tools and information they need to take back to their communities and implement environmental justice solutions. Join organizers, elected officials and community members for Summit Day on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1105 Otts St. $25.

▪ Kick off your weekend by running, eating and drinking for a good cause at the 7th Annual FreeMoreWest 5K on the Greenway, benefiting Right Moves For Youth. Registration and packet pickup will open in the Rhino Market parking lot at 4 p.m., and beer sales will open at 5 p.m. The race begins at 6 p.m., and the awards ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. 1500 W. Morehead St. $35.

▪ Don’t miss opening night of the newest exhibition at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Nomadic Murals: Tapestries of the Modern Era. More than 40 tapestries created by artists usually associated with other mediums (including Pablo Picasso, Alexander Calder and more) will be on view, hung alongside the artists’ more traditional work. There will also be two works by the Charlotte-born artist Romare Bearden, as well as two tapestries by Mario Botta, who architected the museum’s building itself. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 420 S. Tryon St. $9 admission for non-members, free for members.

SATURDAY

▪ The closing event for this year’s Charlotte Craft Beer Week is Whales for Wishes, an annual event that raises funds for Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina through a bottle share, rare beer raffle and silent auction. Tickets are $25 (or $35 with a t-shirt) and get you entry into the event, as well as five raffle tickets and access to the rare beer auction. Bring your favorite bottles and cans (the more rare the better) and share with others for a great cause. Noon to 4 p.m. 2101 Central Ave. — Daniel Hartis

▪ Dig out that dress or tux that’s been stuffed in the back of your closet for years, because it’s time for the NoDa Prom: A Night of Rainbows & Unicorns Under the Stars. Look forward to crawling through the neighborhood in your prom night best, enjoying special features at restaurants and bars, as well as street vendors, and even a photographer to take your prom pics. 6 p.m. NoDa. Free.

SUNDAY

▪ Front Porch Sundays will return for its fifth season in Charlotte this weekend. At this Sunday’s kickoff market, shop more than 65 local vendors at this open-air market for apparel, jewelry, art, accessories, pet goods, home decor and more while enjoying kombucha, food trucks and (hopefully) some lovely spring weather. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2161 Hawkins St. Free.

▪ Prepare to taste locally-sourced dishes from 15 of Charlotte’s top chefs, each paired with a North Carolina wine, at the Sensoria Food & Wine Festival at Central Piedmont Community College. Beyond the tastings, there will be classes happening all day long on topics like “Regaining Respect for Merlot,” “Beyond Champagne” and “Food and Wine Pairing 101.” Noon to 4 p.m. 425 N. Kings Dr. $65.

MONDAY

▪ Love dogs and baseball (or at least one or the other)? Then don’t miss Bark at the Ballpark, a dog-friendly Charlotte Knight’s baseball game at BB&T Ballpark, brought to you by North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue. You can bring your own pup, or you can meet adoptable dogs onsite in hopes of finding your new best friend. 7:04 p.m. 324 S. Mint St. Tickets start at $15.

WEDNESDAY

▪ “Come on down” to Ovens Auditorium to catch The Price Is Right Live! Buying a ticket doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be selected as a contestant — but, hey, there’s at least a chance you could be one of the lucky folks chosen to play games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™ and more to win cash, vacations or even a new car. 7:30 p.m. Ovens Auditorium. Ticket prices vary.

THURSDAY

▪ The Charlotte Black Film Festival will return for its ninth year at the Charlotte Convention Center April 11-14. More than 1,200 participants will take part in this three-day event featuring independent films, workshops, networking events and more. It begins Thursday with an opening night film, welcome event and red carpet mixer at Studio Movie Grill. 6 p.m. Epicentre. $20 for the welcome event; ticket prices vary for events throughout the weekend.