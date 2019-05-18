What to Watch on Saturday: Paul Holes investigates a mysterious death, Paul Rudd hosts SNL

Retired detective Paul Holes, left, teams with Kelly Mclear to investigate the 2011 death of Morgan Ingram in Colorado. OXYGEN screen grab

Accident, Suicide or Murder (6 p.m., Oxygen) - This week’s 90-minute episode has retired detective Paul Holes (famous now for his work on the Golden State Killer case) teaming with journalist Kelly Mclear to re-examine the death of 20-year-old Morgan Ingram, who was found dead in her Carbondale, Col.., home in 2011. Law enforcement originally closed her case as a suicide but her family believes she was killed by a stalker. Holes and Mclear try to find out what really happened.

Psycho Granny (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this Lifetime movie, a woman is grief-stricken when her mother dies, but feels better when her long-lost grandmother returns. Then the grandmother’s dark past is revealed and the young woman must fight for her life. (Followed by “Killer Grandma” at 10.)

Sailing into Love (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a biology teacher juggles her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, while teaching a summer class at Blue Island.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Paul Rudd hosts the Season 44 finale, with musical guest DJ Khaled.

