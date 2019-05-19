What to Watch on Sunday: ‘Game of Thrones’ ends, ‘American Idol’ names a winner

HBO’s Game of Thrones: final episode preview Game of Thrones ends Sunday night, and frankly, we have no idea what’s going to happen. Hopefully, fans like it more than the penultimate episode. But even if it disappoints, it’s been a heckuva ride. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Game of Thrones ends Sunday night, and frankly, we have no idea what’s going to happen. Hopefully, fans like it more than the penultimate episode. But even if it disappoints, it’s been a heckuva ride.

Game of Thrones (9 p.m., HBO) - This groundbreaking series ends tonight, and frankly, we have no idea what’s going to happen. Hopefully, fans like it more than last week’s episode. But even if it disappoints, it’s been a heckuva ride.

Dateline: Into the Night (8 p.m., NBC) - The disappearance of a young woman from Bend, Oregon, leads to an intense manhunt after the suspect sets off on a two-state crime spree. Keith Morrison reports on the latest updates on the case.

Season finales airing tonight

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) - The winner is announced in the season finale. Scheduled performers include Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, Kool and the Gang, Luke Bryan, Montell Jordan, Shayy and Weezer. “American Idol” will return for another season, its third on ABC.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Supergirl (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 4 finale, Supergirl realizes she has one last chance to stop Lex, so she turns to the power of the press to help. “Supergirl” will return.

Call the Midwife (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the Season 8 finale, Sister Hilda digs deep to give a terminally-ill patient her final wish. “Call the Midwife” will return for not just one more season, but two.

Charmed (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 1 finale, Maggie, Mel and Harry grow wary of Macy’s newfound power. “Charmed” has been renewed.

The Redline (8 p.m., CBS) - In the finale, Daniel tries to find the anonymous sender of the security tape. This is a limited series so probably no plans for it to return.

NCIS: Los Angeles (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 10 finale, Callen and Sam work to locate a group of ISIS sympathizers aboard the USS Allegiance. This is renewed.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.