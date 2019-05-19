SC city’s culture scene named one of the Top 10 in the country for small towns

Residents can vote for York online each day through May 6 on USA Today’s 10 Best website. Visit York County

The votes are in. York County has one of the best small town cultural scenes in the country, according to USA Today.

The city of York made the top 10 in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice contest for Best Small Town Cultural Scene.

The featured towns with populations of 30,000 or less tap into their cultural roots with museums, art galleries, performing arts and town events, according to USA Today.

“Today, York boasts one of South Carolina’s largest Historic Districts filled with shops, theaters and restaurants, including the 560-seat McCelvey Center and the Sylvia Theater,” reads the description from USA Today.

A panel of experts chosen by USA Today narrowed the list to 20 nominees.

Residents voted for their favorite towns through May 6. The Top 10 were announced Friday with York — with a population of about 8,000 — coming in at No. 10:

1. Doylestown, Pa.

2. Point Pleasant, W.Va.

3. Tarpon Springs, Fla.

4. Staunton, Va.

5. Media, Pa.

6. Paducah, Ky.

7. Easton, Md.

8. Traverse City, Mich.

9. Guthrie, Okla.

10. York, S.C.

“To receive this award from such a prestigious organization is an honor,” York City Mayor Eddie Lee said in a release from Visit York County. “We know our city is a unique community and this proves that we are nationally recognized for our way of life.”