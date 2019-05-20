What to Watch on Monday: Docs cover private lives of monarchs, the Central Park 5 and more

The first episode of the Smithsonian Channel’s “Private Lives of the Monarchs” looks at Queen Victoria’s love of opium and her relationships with the important men in her life. Smithsonian Channel screen grab

The Private Lives of the Monarchs (8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel) - This five-part series unearths the dirt on iconic rulers from history, from Queen Victoria and Henry VIII to King George II. Tonight’s premiere focuses on Queen Victoria, with host Tracy Norman exploring the queen’s love of opium and her relationships to the important men in her life, specifically her eldest son Edward, a child she came to utterly despise. Borman uncovers Edward’s tumultuous private life, including his romantic conquests.





One Night in Central Park (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This “20/20 on ID Investigates” special looks at the case of five teenagers who in 1989 are convicted of attacking a jogger in New York’s Central Park. 13 years later, someone else confesses to the rap and the men’s convictions are overturned, but for those involved, the story isn’t over.





Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This profile of the respected American statesman and trailblazer Norman Mineta, includes interviews with former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.





Wrestle (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Independent Lens documentary goes inside the lives of four wrestlers at J.O. Johnson High School in Huntsville, Alabama, one of the state’s perennially low-performing schools. The film shows that the boys featured face challenges beyond those on the wrestling mat: splintered families, drug use, teen pregnancy, mental health issues and run-ins with the law. The team’s coach also has his own crosses to bear.





Season premieres and finales





Beat Shazam (8 p.m., Fox) - Season 3 starts with teams of teachers competing.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 4 finale, Constantine and Nora discover Neron’s evil plan while on a mission to find Ray. This is renewed.





The Enemy Within (10 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 1 finale, Keaton and the CoIntel Team must locale the domestic target before Chigorin launches an all-out assault. No word yet on whether this will be canceled or renewed.





The Fix (10 p.m., ABC) - In the finale, all questions are answered as a conviction is made in the murder of Jessica Meyer. There will not be another season of “The Fix.”





