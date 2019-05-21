What to Watch on Tuesday: HBO reports that 2,000 horses die racing each year

HBO’s Bernie Goldberg, left, with Gina Rarick for the “Raced to Death” segment on “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.” HBO

Real Sports with Bryant Gumble (10 p.m., HBO) - Enjoy the Kentucky Derby and Preakness? Correspondent Bernard Goldberg’s report on horse racing reveals that more than two thousand horses die racing in the United States each year. TWO THOUSAND. And thousands more are slaughtered after their racing days are over. Goldberg reports on the combination of drugs and overuse that contribute to this nauseating death toll.





Supreme Revenge (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - For Frontline, director Michael Kirk presents a look at the battle for control of America’s highest court and traces how a 30-year-old grievance transformed the court and turned confirmation hearings into bitter, partisan conflicts.

Premieres and finales airing tonight

The Village (8 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 1 finale, an unexpected event brings Katie, Sarah and Nick back into each other’s orbits. NBC hasn’t yet announced if this show is getting renewed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

American Housewife (8 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 3 finale, Katie decides to leave the family (for awhile) so they can fend for themselves. The “Housewife” will return!

The Kids Are Alright (8:30 p.m., ABC) - In the first season finale, Peggy struggles with Lawrence’s decision to move out of the house. Afraid this series has been canceled.

NCIS (8 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 16 finale, a former FBI agent pleads with Gibbs to do whatever is necessary to take down drug dealers after his daughter is hospitalized from an opiate overdose. This will return.

The Voice (9 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 16 finale, we learn who American has chosen as its winner. “The Voice” will also return.

Black-ish (9 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 5 finale, Junior gets an offer for his dream job, but Dre and Bow want him to return to college. Of course, “Black-ish” is renewed.

Bless This Mess (9:30 p.m., ABC) - Season 1 ends with Mike and Ro entering the Best Hen contest at the county fair so that their chickens can prove themselves to the community. The farmers and their chickens will be back for another season.

Blood & Treasure (9 p.m., CBS) - A premiere! We get the first two parts of this new series tonight, which follows an antiquities expert and an art thief who team up to catch a terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

















