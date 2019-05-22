What to Watch on Wednesday: CBS airs a LIVE version of ‘All in the Family,’ ‘The Jeffersons’

CBS airs a LIVE version of ‘All in the Family,’ ‘The Jeffersons’ CBS will air special live versions of Norman Lear 1970s classics “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons" on May 22, 2019. Jimmy Kimmel talks with some cast members on the set of rehearsals on May 18. See full interview at https://bit.ly/2HI3bZe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CBS will air special live versions of Norman Lear 1970s classics “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons" on May 22, 2019. Jimmy Kimmel talks with some cast members on the set of rehearsals on May 18. See full interview at https://bit.ly/2HI3bZe.

All in the Family / The Jeffersons LIVE (8 p.m., CBS) - This huge CBS special — “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons” — is an update of the classic 1970s sitcoms. Just some of the big names we’ll see: Woody Harrelson (Archie Bunker), Marisa Tomei (Edith Bunker), Jamie Foxx (George Jefferson), Wanda Sykes (Louise “Weezie” Jefferson), Ike Barinholtz (Meathead), Justina Machado (Florence), Will Ferrell (Tom Willis), Kerry Washington (Helen Willis), Anthony Anderson (Henry Jefferson), Stephen Tobolowsky (Mr. Bentley) and Ellie Kemper (Gloria).

Season finales airing tonight

Chicago Med (8 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 4 finale, Agent Lee informs Will of news that may put his life in danger. This is renewed.





Chicago Fire (9 p.m., NBC) - Severide and Kidd continue to investigate Benny’s old arson case in the Season 7 finale. The “Fire” will return.

Chicago P.D. (10 p.m., NBC) - Season 6 ends with Kelton’s election all but assured, and Voight and his team going off-book in a last-ditch effort to save intelligence from getting axed. “Chicago PD” will return — but without Jon Seda, who plays Antonio Dawson.

SEAL Team (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 2 finale, the team’s future is on the line when Commander Shaw recommends it be split up.

Whiskey Cavalier (10 p.m., ABC) - This show ends tonight (no renewal from ABC) with Ollerman attempting to force the team to commit a terrorist attack for The Trust, using Ray’s life as leverage. Also, Will and Frankie come to a realization about their relationship.

Breakthrough: Ideas That Changed the World (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The final installment in this limited series covers the history of the smartphone, from its roots in Morse code to Apple’s unveiling of the first-ever iPhone in 2007. It also goes into how the next generation of smarthphones may allow for communication just by thinking.

