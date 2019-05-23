What to Watch on Thursday: ABC special looks at the life and death of Farrah Fawcett

‘This is Farrah Fawcett’ documentary on ABC – trailer ABC airs a two-hour special on May 23, 2019 about the life and career of Farrah Fawcett, including her 2009 death after a battle with cancer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC airs a two-hour special on May 23, 2019 about the life and career of Farrah Fawcett, including her 2009 death after a battle with cancer.

This is Farrah Fawcett (8 p.m., ABC) - ABC presents a two-hour documentary about actress Farrah Fawcett, from the iconic red bathing suit poster (the best selling poster in history) and her role on “Charlie’s Angel” (and the much darker but critically acclaimed performances in the movies “Extremities,” “The Burning Bed” and “The Apostle”) to her cancer diagnosis and death in 2009 at age 62. The special has interviews with those who knew her best, archival interviews and rare footage from the video diaries she kept during her cancer fight. Fun Fact: Fawcett’s red bathing suit is now in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. Fun Fact 2: Fawcett and her then-husband, actor Lee Majors, were the inspiration for the song “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Not-so Fun Fact: Fawcett died on the same day and just a few hours before Michael Jackson.

Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 7 premiere, Holmes and Watson’s new careers as consultants for Scotland Yard in London take them inside the tabloid journalism industry when a popular model is the victim of an acid attack.

Ingrid (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This Reel South documentary follows a successful fashion designer who gave up her big city career for a reclusive life of solitude and unhindered creativity in Arkansas’ rural Ouachita Mountains. Ingrid Gipson lives off the land, works on her homestead and makes art from natural materials.

Vida (STARZ) - The entire 10-episode second season -- which stars Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada) -- will drop on the STARZ app and STARZ On Demand.

