What to Watch on Friday: 20/20 has Central Park 5 doc, and it’s the last call for ‘Last Call’

ABC

20/20: One Night in Central Park (9 p.m., ABC) - 30 years after the brutal rape and beating of jogger Trisha Meili in New York’s Central Park, ABC News gives us a close look at the shocking case, which triggered a media frenzy and left five young men wrongly imprisoned. The verdicts were later set aside when Matias Reyes confessed to the crime and was convicted. This documentary special features a rare interview with Meili, and an archival interview Reyes from the ABC vault. Also, interviews with police involved in the case, who speak for the first time since a gag order was lifted.

Premieres and finales

Dynasty (8 p.m., The CW) - Dark secrets from the past resurface in the Season 2 finale. This is renewed.

The Whistleblower (8 p.m., CBS) - Season 2 of this series, which shows ordinary people risking their careers to expose illegal and dangerous corporate wrongdoing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last Call with Carson Daly (1:30 a.m., NBC) - The 2,000th — and final — episode of “Last Call” includes a look back at some of the best moments of the show.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.