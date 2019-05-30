What to Watch on Thursday: Last Reel South doc of the season, National Spelling Bee finals

Scripps National Spelling Bee (8:30 p.m., ESPN) - The finals of the National Spelling Bee coming at us live from Washington, D.C.

Saint Cloud Hill (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the final Reel South documentary of the season, a recovered crack addict rallies a colony of tent residents to defend their provisional homes against the forces of gentrification in Nashville, Tenn. Directed by Sean Clark and Jace Freeman.

Lip Sync Battle (10 p.m., Paramount) - Big Bird squares off against actor Jason Schwartzman.

