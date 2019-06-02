What to Watch on Sunday: ID has the Chris Watts murder case, ‘Luther’ returns for Season 5

Chris Watts: ‘Family Man, Family Murder’ ID trailer Chris Watts murdered his wife Shannan, who is from North Carolina, and then killed the couple’s two tiny daughters, disposing of their bodies in oil drums at his place of work. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Watts murdered his wife Shannan, who is from North Carolina, and then killed the couple’s two tiny daughters, disposing of their bodies in oil drums at his place of work.

Family Man, Family Murder: An ID Murder Mystery (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This special on the case of Chris Watts, the Colorado man who annihilated his entire family last summer, is particularly difficult to watch. Everyone knows this case and it’s just awful. Watts murdered his wife Shannan, who is from North Carolina, and then killed the couple’s two tiny daughters, disposing of their bodies in oil drums at his place of work. This one-hour documentary shows police body cam footage from the day Shannan was reported missing by her friend, and that is truly fascinating. Seeing his reaction when the neighbor plays security footage of him backing his truck into the garage to load up Shannan’s body was riveting. I’m glad I saw that. Do I wish I hadn’t watched the last five minutes with Watts’ confession to police? Yep. Yep yep yep. It may be hard to fall asleep after a late night viewing of this one.

Also on tonight …

Luther (8 p.m., BBC America) - This beloved (but super dark) Idris Elba crime drama returns for it’s fifth season. In tonight’s season premiere, DCI John Luther (Elba) and his new recruit (Wunmi Mosaku) investigate a new spate of murders on the streets of London. Ruth Wilson will reprise her role as Alice Morgan. There are only four episodes — airing each Sunday in June — so don’t miss them.

Burden of Truth (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 2 premiere, Joanna is working at a new law firm a year after her successful lawsuit at the steel mill. Her boss assigns her to a case involving a brilliant internet hacktivist, and Joanna is dragged into a dark world of secrets.

Secrets of the Zoo (9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) - We get Season 2 of the series that takes us behind the scenes at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to see the bonds between zoo keepers and the animals they care for, including the raw emotion that comes when rehabilitated animals are returned to the wild.

Fear the Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) - In the Season 5 premiere, Led by Morgan and Alicia, the group lands in uncharted territory in search of survivors to help.

NOS4A2 (10 p.m., AMC) - This supernatural horror series follows a gifted young woman (Ashleigh Cummings) who discovers she has a paranormal ability to find lost things, which puts her at odds with the immortal villain Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), who feeds off the souls of children. Yikes.

The Weekly (10 p.m., FX) - This new half-hour narrative documentary brings the journalism of The New York Times to the screen.

