What to Watch on Monday: ID tries to solve a North Carolina cold case murder

Breaking Homicide (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Season 2 of this true crime investigative series tackles an unsolved case from central North Carolina. 16-year-old Judy Rawlings was murdered in October 2001 in Asheboro, her body discovered in the woods by hunters and her murderer never found. Randolph County Sheriff Gregory J. Seabold invited retired detective Derrick Levasseur to investigate the case (Levasseur brought “Breaking Homicide” to Chapel Hill last year to investigate the Faith Hedgepeth murder). For this riveting episode, Levasseur questions witnesses and old suspect Wyatt Farlow, and even uncovers a damning police interview from the time of the murder that the lead detective on the case was never made aware of (oh, the look on his face when Levasseur played it). This feels very solvable.

So You Think You Can Dance (8 p.m., Fox) - The first round of auditions begins for Season 16.

Wedding Cake Competition (10 p.m., Food) - In the Season 2 premiere, baking duos must create a cake topper that showcases a city of love. Then they must create a dream wedding cake for a couple of professional puppeteers who want a blend of a traditional design and a puppet theme.