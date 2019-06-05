What to Watch on Wednesday: Season 3 of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ on Hulu, CMT Music Awards

Elisabeth Moss plays June Osborne, renamed Offred in Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale.” HULU

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) - The 13-episode Season 3 premieres today with the first three episodes. Other episodes will land on subsequent Wednesdays. According to Hulu, the third season will be driven by June’s resistance to Gilead’s regime and to her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds.

CMT Music Awards (8 p.m., CMT, MTV, TV Land) - Hosted by Little Big Town with performances by Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band and more.

MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox) - Auditions for Season 10 end tonight, revealing the starting cast.





Grown-ish (8 p.m., Freeform) - Zoey deals with the aftermath of getting caught cheating on her exam, including getting cut off financially by her parents.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.