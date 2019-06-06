Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | June 7-13

Charlotte Symphony’s Summer Pops series. Courtesy of Charlotte Symphony

Friday

▪ Six blocks of Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte will be filled Friday through Sunday for Taste of Charlotte 2019, featuring food, entertainment and cooking demonstrations. Patrons purchase cups of coins to buy food and beverage samples from over 100 local restaurants. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free to attend. $10 for a small cup, $20 for a large cup.

▪ The UNCC Alumni Association presents its annual art exhibition, Spotlight 2019, featuring 22 former and current students and curated by photographer Justin Driscoll and artist Sharon Dowell (whose work can be seen in murals and paintings from Central Avenue to Rock Hill). 6 p.m. C3Lab, 2525 Distribution St. Free.

▪ “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” star Deon Cole will record his upcoming Netflix Special Taping during two sets at Belk Theater. The actor/comedian who got his start in the “Barbershop” films and as part of Conan O’Brien’s Emmy nominated writing team also appeared on “Angie Tribeca” and hosts BET’s “Face Value.” 7 and 9 p.m. 130 N. Tryon St. $20.

▪ “The Office” star Craig Robinson returns to The Comedy Zone for a four-night run. A former teacher who often brings musical comedy to the stage, his upcoming movie projects include “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” and “The Voyage of Dr. Doolittle.” 7:30 and 9:40 p.m. Friday, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday. 900 NC Music Factory Blvd. $30-$65.

▪ Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte concludes its 30th season with a production of Alison Bechdel’s bestselling graphic novel, “Fun Home,” a poignant, tragic and sometimes funny examination of her sexuality, her closeted father, and the dysfunctional family his secrets create. 8 p.m. (also Saturday, and then various performances Wednesdays to Sundays through June 29). Hadley Theater, Queens University, 2132 Radcliffe Ave. $8.75-$25.

▪ This weekend, two local venues pay tribute to two musical artists who died prematurely. Neighborhood Theatre celebrates Prince’s birthday with Purple Note 4: Celebrating the Life of Prince Through Jazz, a show featuring The X Men and Shelby J with DJ That Guy Smitty and guest vocalists like Mercury Carter. Saturday Visulite welcomes Black Hole Son, a touring tribute to the musical projects of Chris Cornell, who died in 2017 shortly after performing in Concord at Carolina Rebellion. That show will cover his solo work, as well as Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog. Both shows begin at 8:30 p.m. 511 E. 36th St. and 1615 Elizabeth Ave., respectively. $25-$35 and $10-$12.

Saturday

▪ Children’s Theatre of Charlotte ends its season with performances of “A Sick Day for Amos McGee,” which had its world premiere here in late May. Adapted from the book by Philip C Stead, the story features puppets and follows Amos, who visits animals at the zoo daily. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Saturday, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Wells Fargo Playhouse at ImaginOn, 300 E. Seventh St. $10.80-$14.

▪ With the Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” having fully reignited the Queen craze, there’s really no hotter time for Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops Series’ The Music of Queen. Vocalist Tony Vincent and conductor Brent Havens bring the pomp and bombast of the group’s originals to the stage with the electricity of the full orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Belk Theater. $19-$142.

Monday

▪ It’s hard to think of Grammy-winning pop singer Ariana Grande without considering the two years she’s been through, from the bombing at her concert in Manchester to ex Mac Miller’s death. Her Ariana Grande: Sweetener World Tour finds the singer growing more comfortable on stage after a tumultuous two years. 8 p.m. Spectrum Center, 333 Trade St. $160.02-$999.

Tuesday

▪ Ayrsley Grand Cinema kicks off its 2019 Summer Kids Shows movie series with “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.” Another encore film screens each week. Other returning favorites include “Small Foot,” “Paddington 2,” and “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.” 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 8. 9111 Kings Parade Blvd. $3.70.

▪ James Renner’s Confessions of a True Crime Addict Tour bring a new niche to NoDa. Comedy and serial killers make for a strange coupling, to say the least, but stand-up comedian Renner makes it work as he shares his kooky, spooky adventures as a true crime journalist who investigates serial killers and tracks down missing persons. 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St., $10.

Wednesday

▪ The new documentary “Free Trip to Egypt” brings together Americans from different religious, ethnic, political and cultural backgrounds half a world away. The movie screening will be followed by a live-via-satellite panel discussion. 7:30 p.m. AMC Concord Mills 24, 8421 Concord Mills Blvd. and Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 22, 7824 Rea Road. $13.40.