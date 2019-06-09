What to Watch on Sunday: The Tony Awards and Meryl Streep’s debut in ‘Big Little Lies’

HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 trailer The second season of this acclaimed drama could very well be called “Hey! Meryl Streep is in a TV Show!” Because she is. The story picks up in the aftermath of Season 1’s finale, which included a showdown of sorts at the school fundraiser. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The second season of this acclaimed drama could very well be called “Hey! Meryl Streep is in a TV Show!” Because she is. The story picks up in the aftermath of Season 1’s finale, which included a showdown of sorts at the school fundraiser.

Big Little Lies (9 p.m., HBO) - The second season of this acclaimed (and really strong) drama could very well be called “Hey! Meryl Streep is in a TV Show!” Because she is. The story picks up in the aftermath of Season 1’s finale, which included a showdown of sorts at the school fundraiser. In the words of HBO, Season 2 “explores the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and the vicious ferocity of sound parenting.” Returning to the cast are Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Adam Scott.

The Tony Awards (8 p.m., CBS) - James Corden hosts the 73rd annual ceremony honoring excellence on Broadway.

The Good Witch (8 p.m., Hallmark) - On the eve of her wedding in the Season 5 premiere, Cassie’s long-lost foster brother Vincent makes an unexpected appearance, stirring up conflicting feelings.

Celebrity Family Feud (8 p.m., ABC) - We get new seasons of Celebrity Family Feud, $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth — all with celebrity guests.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Great Food Truck Race (9 p.m., Food) - There are no North Carolina trucks in Season 10, but it kicks off with 10 trucks in Myrtle Beach. After two rounds of challenges, eight teams advance.

Claws (9 p.m., TNT) - In the wake of Virginia being shot, the crew regroups in the Season 3 premiere.

Elton John: Ten Days that Rocked (9 p.m., Reelz) - A new two-hour documentary that covers the life and career of the British rocker, with candid interviews with friends, colleagues and biographers.





United Shades of America (10 p.m., CNN) - Kamau Bell visits Milwaukee, the most segregated city in America.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.