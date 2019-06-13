What to Watch on Thursday: We’d love ‘Baskets’ even if Zach Galifianakis wasn’t from NC

Zach Galafianakis as Dale Baskets in the FX comedy “Baskets.” FX

Baskets (10 p.m., FX) - Season 4 of this Zach Galifianakis-led comedy has Chip Baskets (Galifianakis) finally moving out of his mom’s place, with the help of Martha (Martha Kelly) and a life coach. But change is hard for everyone. His mom, Christine (Louis Anderson), and Ken (Alex Morris) also move into a new place, but the transition is rocky. Galifianakis also plays Chip’s hilarious identical twin, Dale. We would love this offbeat show even if Galifianakis wasn’t from North Carolina and a former NC State Wolfpacker. It has one of the best casts on TV.

A.P. Bio (8:30 p.m., NBC) - This comedy ends its run with two new episodes. First we get Jack trying to avoid any enthusiasm during Spirit Week. At 9, Sarika wants Jack to get her into Harvard in exchange for getting his book into the hands of her publisher aunt. This show has been canceled.

Abby’s (9:30 p.m., NBC) - In the finale, the gang wants Bill to invite his ex-wife to the bar so that they can try to reclaim the Padres season tickets he lost to her in their divorce. This show also is not renewed.

Project Runway (10 p.m., Bravo) - In the Season 17 finale, the final three designers put together presentations that includes casting models, hair and makeup consultations, all while putting the final touches on their collections. Diane von Fürstenberg is a guest judge.

